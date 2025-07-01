How 'Diddy' Trial Has Been Thrown Into Chaos By One Move From Jury as They Stay Locked in Deliberations

RadarOnline.com can reveal just one hour after the jury started their deliberations on Monday, the judge was handed a note.

The Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial has been thrown into chaos because of one move.

Combs faced life in jail if found guilty of all charges.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Arun Subramanian returned to the bench and announced there were "two letters from the jury."

The first note was related to the racketeering charges and questioned if one can be found guilty of distribution if another person requests they give them drugs.

The note read: "We have a juror, no.25, we are concerned cannot follow your honor’s instructions. May you please intervene."

Hours later, the judge received another note informing the court the jury planned to conclude at 5pm and will return on Tuesday morning.

After Monday wrapped up, the disgraced musician's legal team appeared "tense," according to reports, while prosecutors were seen smiling.