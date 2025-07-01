Your tip
How 'Diddy' Trial Has Been Thrown Into Chaos By One Move From Jury as They Stay Locked in Deliberations

After a grueling seven weeks, Diddy's fate now rests in the hands of the jury.

July 1 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

The Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial has been thrown into chaos because of one move.

RadarOnline.com can reveal just one hour after the jury started their deliberations on Monday, the judge was handed a note.

The Notes From The Jury

Combs faced life in jail if found guilty of all charges.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Arun Subramanian returned to the bench and announced there were "two letters from the jury."

The first note was related to the racketeering charges and questioned if one can be found guilty of distribution if another person requests they give them drugs.

The note read: "We have a juror, no.25, we are concerned cannot follow your honor’s instructions. May you please intervene."

Hours later, the judge received another note informing the court the jury planned to conclude at 5pm and will return on Tuesday morning.

After Monday wrapped up, the disgraced musician's legal team appeared "tense," according to reports, while prosecutors were seen smiling.

The Jury Members

Diddy's fate now rests in the hands of the jury.

After a grueling seven weeks, Diddy's fate now rests in the hands of the jury – which consists of eight men and four women.

On Monday, the first day of deliberations started with Judge Arun Subramanian reading over the instructions to the jury, who get as much time as needed to come to their decision – which will either be innocent or guilty.

Within the seven weeks, 34 witnesses testified, including Diddy's famous ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, former staff members, sex workers and more.

While taking the stand, the witnesses shared very graphic details about Diddy's marathon sex sessions known as "Freak Offs" and made horrifying claims against him regarding his alleged abusive behavior.

Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.

Closing Arguments

Combs' trial lasted nearly two months.

During the closing arguments, Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lead defense attorney, ripped apart the prosecution’s narrative about the disgraced rapper, saying: "The statements made about Mr. Combs have been badly, badly exaggerated."

He claimed Diddy's accusers were motivated by money and not by justice before adding: "They are suing for money. That's the goal here."

However, in the prosecutor's closing arguments, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik accused the disgraced rapper of using his "power, violence and fear to get what he wanted."

At the end of last week, Combs' legal team rested their case, with the defense opting not to call any witnesses to the stand.

Despite Agnifilo once claiming in TMZ’s 2024 documentary The Downfall of Diddy that the disgraced music mogul is "very eager to tell his story" – Diddy opted to not testify in his own defense.

At the end of the testimony, Judge Subramanian asked how he was doing before he said he was "doing well" and told the judge: "You're doing an excellent job."

When asked if he would like to take the stand, Combs declined before adding: "That is my decision, your honor."

The rapper did not take the stand himself.

