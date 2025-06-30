Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper's Lawyer Blasts Sex Trafficking Case as 'Money Shakedown' — With Jury Set to Be Locked In Deliberations For Days

The deliberations follow a long-awaited trial inside Manhattan’s federal court, with Judge Arun Subramanian expected to instruct jurors for several hours on Monday before sending them to deliberate behind closed doors.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lead defense attorney, spent much of Fridaym JUne 27, dismantling the prosecution’s narrative, saying: "The statements made about Mr Combs have been badly, badly exaggerated."

He also told the jury Combs' accusers were motivated not by justice but by financial gain, arguing the case lacked substance and was built on salacious distortions.

"They are suing for money. That's the goal here," Agnifilo said.

Combs has not taken the stand in his own defense.

Prosecutors, however, painted a starkly different picture.

In their closing argument, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik alleged Combs used "power, violence and fear to get what he wanted."

The government laid out an alleged pattern of coercion and abuse, describing a system of psychological manipulation and physical intimidation orchestrated by the former Bad Boy Records CEO to satisfy what they claimed were "controlling and violent" desires.