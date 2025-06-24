Sean 'Diddy' Combs Live Trial: Disgraced Music Mogul's Girlfriend Raged Over 'Freak-Offs Not Being Filmed' in X-Rated Texts Exposed In Court — As Prosecution Set to Rest Case

A set of X-rated texts between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his ex-girlfriend, only known as Jane, were exposed in court on Tuesday, June 24, revealing just how upset the woman was over their "freak-off" not being filmed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The prosecution put its final evidence on display as it is expected to rest its case and hand things over to the defense before the lengthy trial finally wraps up.