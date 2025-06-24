Sean 'Diddy' Combs Live Trial: Disgraced Music Mogul's Girlfriend Raged Over 'Freak-Offs Not Being Filmed' in X-Rated Texts Exposed In Court — As Prosecution Set to Rest Case
A set of X-rated texts between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his ex-girlfriend, only known as Jane, were exposed in court on Tuesday, June 24, revealing just how upset the woman was over their "freak-off" not being filmed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The prosecution put its final evidence on display as it is expected to rest its case and hand things over to the defense before the lengthy trial finally wraps up.
'You Promised You Wouldn't Forget'
In the text exchange, from April 7, 2022, Combs reached out to the woman and said: "How you baby," to which she replied, "Hey baby, I'm good. How about you?"
"Great. Checking on you, Adderall is the greatest lol," Combs said in response. The messages then took a turn, with Jane recalling their previous meeting together, adding a drool face and kissing emoji along with the comments.
However, a month later, Jane revealed just how upset she was that their sexual encounter was not filmed.
"We didn't film it, you forgot it, you promised you wouldn't forget," she texted at the time. Jane had previously claimed the disgraced rapper had threatened to release clips of her having sex with other men after she proposed Combs pay her $150,000.
The prosecution also revealed various text messages between Combs, 55, and Cassie Ventura, whom he dated from 2007 to 2018. In one exchange from March 2016, Ventura relayed: "I have scars all over and lumps in my face from getting hit.
"I need more than a surgeon, I need God."
Cassie Ventura Begs For Respect
Showing a lack of empathy, the Bad Boys Records founder said: "And you need to run to a plastic surgeon now.."
"No, I want some respect," she responded. "I feel stupid, and I'm not doing this anymore."
Combs said back: "You played with the other scars. Pls take this urgently. This is your management speaking. 1 scar is cute. But 2 scars we can't have."
While the context was not clear, Ventura, 38, accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit.
Combs settled the case a day after the suit was filed, but footage later released revealed the music star attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
Diddy Shows Off His Dance Moves
Despite the evidence shown in court, Combs appeared to be taking it lightly, even being spotted dancing at one point to music believed to have been playing during a "freak-off" video, which was shown to the jury on Monday.
Combs, along with the jury, put on headphones to listen to the video, which is said to have been filmed between 2021 and 2022. He was then seen bopping his head around and enjoying the music.
The It's All About the Benjamins hitmaker, who also wore eyeglasses to view the clip, also stretched his neck to see the screen on the prosecution table.
The jury has been viewing the disturbing clips on monitors inside the jury box, and with headphones so that members of the public and the media can't see or hear them.
Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the content was too sexually explicit for the eyes of the public.
Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey called the videos "explicit" numerous times in court.
While the prosecution took weeks to present their case, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed the defense will only need a few days, as Judge Subramanian made it clear he wants the trial to be wrapped up by July 4th.