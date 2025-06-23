Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper 'Dances' During Viewing Of Appalling 'Freak-Off' Video — As Prosecution Leaves Jury Squirming By Revealing More Nauseating Baby Oil Photos

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 'Freak-Off' video
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is not letting the possibility of years behind bars kill his mood.

June 23 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is looking at decades behind bars if he's convicted, but it appears that has not dampened his mood as he was witnessed dancing in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced music mogul was seen moving his head up and down along to music believed to have been playing during a "freak-off" video, which was shown to the jury on Monday, June 23.

Dancing Diddy

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

Combs was seen having a great time while a 'freak-off' video played in court.

Combs, along with the jury, put on headphones to listen to the video, which is said to have been filmed between 2021 and 2022. At one point, the 55-year-old bopped his head around, appearing to enjoy the music.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker, who also wore eyeglasses to better view the clip, was spotted stretching his neck to see the screen on the prosecution table.

The jury has been viewing the disturbing clips on monitors inside the jury box, and with headphones so that members of the public and the media can't see or hear them.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the content was too sexually explicit for the eyes of the public.

Too X-Rated For The Public

diddy white party pool photo
Source: Mega

The clip showed an unidentified woman with a male prostitute, but that didn't stop Combs from reportedly dancing.

The monitors have also been turned off at the rapper's defense table so that the rest of the courtroom is not able to see the footage, which is said to contain x-rated sexual content

A short clip from Nov. 10, 2021, showed an unidentified woman with male prostitute "Sly" Williams during what the woman called a "hotel night," also known as a "freak-off."

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey called the videos "explicit" numerous times in court.

Comey and the rest of the prosecution team are expected to rest their case on Tuesday, June 24, handing things over to the defense team.

sean diddy combs disneyland
Source: MEGA

The videos have been played on monitors in the jury box, away from the eyes of the public.

However, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed their case will only go on for a few days, leading to the theory that Combs will not be taking the stand to defend himself.

Before the court closed for the weekend, prosecutors released another batch of photos showing the Bad Boys Records founder's massive supply of guns, weapons, and lubricants. The snaps were recovered during the March 2024 Homeland Security raid on Combs' Los Angeles home.

The pictures revealed confiscated handguns, rifles, and machine guns, as well as boxes filled with lubricants. Dozens of bottles of baby oil arranged on a bookshelf were also photographed, including a variety of drugs separated in plastic baggies.

Court Chaos

sean diddy combs
Source: mega

The judge overlooking the trial is hoping to have the trial wrapped up before the Fourth of July.

The photos kept the public invested in the case in a week that was drowning in chaos and controversy, including a sick juror, which led to court not being in session on Wednesday, June 18. Judge Subramanian announced the trial "cannot go on today" as the juror "had vertigo."

The delay put a wrench into the judge's plans, who made it clear he wanted the trial wrapped up by the July 4 holiday.

Combs' trial had already been delayed after questions arose about Juror No. 6, leading to his dismissal. He was kicked off the panel after inconsistencies in his background triggered red flags.

Combs has denied all of the claims against him, despite facing numerous charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

