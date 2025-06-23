Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper 'Dances' During Viewing Of Appalling 'Freak-Off' Video — As Prosecution Leaves Jury Squirming By Revealing More Nauseating Baby Oil Photos

Combs, along with the jury, put on headphones to listen to the video, which is said to have been filmed between 2021 and 2022. At one point, the 55-year-old bopped his head around, appearing to enjoy the music.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker, who also wore eyeglasses to better view the clip, was spotted stretching his neck to see the screen on the prosecution table.

The jury has been viewing the disturbing clips on monitors inside the jury box, and with headphones so that members of the public and the media can't see or hear them.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the content was too sexually explicit for the eyes of the public.