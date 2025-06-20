Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Live: Ketamine, Enough Weapons to Arm a Platoon and Rows of Baby Oil Bottles Among the Latest Trove of 'Crime Scene' Photos Released, As Rapper's Personal Drug Mule Tells All

split photo of Sean Combs an baby oil
Source: mega/Dept of Justice

New photos of the raid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs home show bottles of baby oil stocked on a shelf.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 20 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Federal prosecutors have released another trove of photos showing Sean 'Diddy' Combs vast supply of guns, weapons, and lubricants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It came as the disgraced rapper's former "drug mule" took the stand to spill his secrets in the ongoing sex trafficking trial.

sean diddy combs guns
Source: Department of Justice

Multiple handguns were recovered.

Court was not in session Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday; however, a bunch of new photos taken during the March 2024 Homeland Security raid on the 55-year-old's home in Los Angeles were released.

The new photos show various confiscated handguns – while rifles and machine guns lie casually on a recliner and video gamer chair.

Boxes filled with lubricants were uncovered, along with dozens of bottles of baby oil neatly arranged on a bookshelf. A variety of drugs were also separated in various plastic baggies for cataloging.

Bottles of Oil

sean diddy combs guns
Source: Department of Justice

Rifles and machine guns were placed on chairs.

The photos come weeks after an initial dump of inside images of Combs' home, when Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon testified.

Gannon showed pictures of three large plastic boxes containing at least 26 bottles of Johnson's Baby Oil and 16 bottles of Astroglide lubricant.

High heels and lingerie were found at Combs' residence, as well as a mirror covered in nothing but drawings and messages written in lipstick.

Prosecutors have argued the liquids were all used as part of the music mogul's non-stop "Freak Off" parties.

Drug Bust

sean diddy combs lube
Source: Department of Justice

More bottles of oil and lingerie were used for Combs' private parties.

The new photo release was timed to new testimony from Combs' personal "drug mule," Brendan Paul, who has already been granted immunity for his appearance.

Paul was arrested in Miami at the same time the feds were raiding the rapper's LA and Miami homes last year. He was charged with felony drug possession in April 2024, after feds found illegal substances in his possession during his arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 26-year-old had what was suspected to be cocaine and marijuana-laced candy inside of the personal travel bags that he claimed before being searched.

"The suspect cocaine was located and tested," the complaint viewed by RadarOnline.com at the time read.

An insider familiar with the situation later confirmed that the arrest in Miami on March 25 was the same Brendan Paul who was named in another $30 million complaint against Diddy.

By accepting immunity, Paul cannot be prosecuted for any self-damaging secrets he could reveal about Combs and his drug-filled "Freak Off" parties.

'Freak Off' Videos

diddy assistant brendan paul charged with felony drug possession
Source: MEGA

Combs' alleged former 'drug mule' was charged with drug possession last year.

Prosecutors have indicated they are still on track to rest their case early next week. Earlier this week jurors were shown three clips of the rapper's "Freak Offs," each running between 20 and 30 seconds.

Jurors donned headphones as they stared at laptop screens to keep the videos private. Many of them could be seen squirming in their seats, holding their hands to their heads, and watching with a general sense of uneasiness.

The videos were taken in October 2012, which would likely mean they were filmed at parties organized by Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The often multi-day and night parties encouraged marathon sex sessions and general debauchery with paid male and female escorts.

