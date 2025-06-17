Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper's 'Drug Mule' Set to Spill Secrets About 'Freak Off' Parties After Gaining Immunity

Paul was charged with felony drug possession in April 2024, after feds found illegal substances in his possession during his arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 26-year-old had what was suspected to be cocaine and marijuana-laced candy inside of the personal travel bags that he claimed before being searched.

"The suspect cocaine was located and tested," the complaint viewed by RadarOnline.com at the time read.

An insider familiar with the situation later confirmed that the arrest in Miami on March 25 was the same Brendan Paul was named in another $30 million complaint against Diddy.

By accepting immunity, Paul cannot be prosecuted for any self-damaging secrets he could reveal about Combs and his drug-filled "Freak Off" parties.