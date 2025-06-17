Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper's 'Drug Mule' Set to Spill Secrets About 'Freak Off' Parties After Gaining Immunity

split photo of Sean Combs and Brendan Paul.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ main assistant, Brendan Paul, has been granted immunity for his testimony.

June 17 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleged "drug mule" has been granted immunity for his testimony today at the disgraced rap mogul's ongoing sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can report.

Brendan Paul was arrested in Miami at the same time the feds were raiding the rapper's LA and Miami homes last year.

diddy assistant brendan paul charged with felony drug possession
Source: MEGA

Combs' alleged former 'drug mule' was charged with drug possession last year.

Paul was charged with felony drug possession in April 2024, after feds found illegal substances in his possession during his arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 26-year-old had what was suspected to be cocaine and marijuana-laced candy inside of the personal travel bags that he claimed before being searched.

"The suspect cocaine was located and tested," the complaint viewed by RadarOnline.com at the time read.

An insider familiar with the situation later confirmed that the arrest in Miami on March 25 was the same Brendan Paul was named in another $30 million complaint against Diddy.

By accepting immunity, Paul cannot be prosecuted for any self-damaging secrets he could reveal about Combs and his drug-filled "Freak Off" parties.

Another Combs' Lawsuit

sean diddy combs accuser cuba gooding jr lawsuit
Source: MEGA

He was arrested at the same time feds raided Combs' Miami home.

Paul's name previously appeared in an eight-figure lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones against Combs.

Jones referred to the personal assistant as Diddy’s "drug mule" and alleged that Paul was involved in "acquir(ing) and distribut(ing) Mr. Combs’ drugs and guns."

In the bombshell lawsuit, Jones accuses Combs of sexual assault and leading a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization," among other disturbing allegations.

"Mr. Jones agreed, and his life has been detrimentally impacted ever since," the ongoing lawsuit alleged, seeking damages. "Mr. Combs consistently made it clear that he has immense power in the music industry and with law enforcement."

However, in March a judge dismissed five of Jones' nine claims against Combs.

Wrapping Up

cassie ventura text messages sean diddy combs abuse testimony
Source: MEGA

Jurors were shown videos of Combs' "Freak Off' parties.

Prosecutors have said they will likely be done presenting their case by Wednesday. The trial will then be put on pause on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Monday's testimony ended with jurors being shown three clips of the rapper's "Freak Offs," each running between 20 and 30 seconds.

Jurors were described by courtroom witnesses as "wincing" and looking uncomfortable in their seats as the graphic tapes were shown.

The videos were taken in October 2012, which would likely mean they were filmed at parties organized by Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The often multi-day and night parties encouraged marathon sex sessions and general debauchery with paid male and female escorts.

Uncomfortable Videos

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault hotel room damage department of justice
Source: DEPT OF JUSTICE

Broken dishes and furniture were scattered around the floor after one party.

Jurors donned headphones as they stared at laptop screens to keep the videos private. Many of them could be seen squirming in their seats, holding their hands to their heads, and watching with a general sense of uneasiness.

They also were shown text messages Ventura sent to male escorts to set up the "Freak Off" sex sessions.

"Casual, yes," Ventura wrote in a 2012 message to a male prostitute, advising him: "No oil. Thanks :)"

Bottles of baby oil, lubricant, and other liquids were all seized by authorities during their raid on Combs' home.

