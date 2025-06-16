Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Sex Tapes From Disgraced Rapper's 'Freak Off' Parties Filled With 'Groaning' Shown To 'Uncomfortable' Jurors In Courtroom

Trial wrapped up Monday with jurors being shown three clips of the "Freak Offs," each running between 20 and 30 seconds.

The videos were taken in October 2012, which would likely mean they were filmed at parties organized by Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The often multi-day and night parties encouraged marathon sex sessions and general debauchery with paid male and female escorts.

Jurors donned headphones as they stared at laptop screens to keep the videos private. Many of them could be seen squirming in their seats, holding their hands to their heads, and watching with a general sense of uneasiness.

They also were shown text messages Ventura sent to male escorts to set up the "Freak Off" sex sessions.

"Casual, yes," Ventura wrote in a 2012 message to a male prostitute, advising him: "No oil. Thanks :)"

Bottles of baby oil, lubricant, and other liquids were all seized by authorities during their raid on Combs' home.