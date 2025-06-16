Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Sex Tapes From Disgraced Rapper's 'Freak Off' Parties Filled With 'Groaning' Shown To 'Uncomfortable' Jurors In Courtroom
Jurors in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial winced and looked uncomfortable in their seats, as they were shown videos of the disgraced rapper's infamous "Freak Off" parties, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Prosecutors are currently summarizing their case, as they prepare to rest as early as Wednesday, June 18.
Trial wrapped up Monday with jurors being shown three clips of the "Freak Offs," each running between 20 and 30 seconds.
The videos were taken in October 2012, which would likely mean they were filmed at parties organized by Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
The often multi-day and night parties encouraged marathon sex sessions and general debauchery with paid male and female escorts.
Jurors donned headphones as they stared at laptop screens to keep the videos private. Many of them could be seen squirming in their seats, holding their hands to their heads, and watching with a general sense of uneasiness.
They also were shown text messages Ventura sent to male escorts to set up the "Freak Off" sex sessions.
"Casual, yes," Ventura wrote in a 2012 message to a male prostitute, advising him: "No oil. Thanks :)"
Bottles of baby oil, lubricant, and other liquids were all seized by authorities during their raid on Combs' home.
Ready to Rest
Prosecutors said they will likely be done presenting their case by Wednesday. The trial will be put on pause on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.
Currently on the stand is special agent DeLeassa Penland, who is laying out the timeline of the 2016 assault on Ventura at the Intercontinental hotel in Los Angeles.
After Penlan, prosecutors plan to call an alleged dealer who sold drugs to Combs, followed by one additional law enforcement witness.
Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told the judge the first three witnesses the defense plans to call are expected to be HR employee Vashta Dunlap, Combs' employee Stephan Lind-Orjala, and a paralegal at Agnifilo's firm.
They could start building their defense on Friday.
Dismissed Juror
Court began Monday with the dismissal of Juror No. 6, after questions arose about some of the inconsistencies in his background triggered red flags.
During jury selection, the juror said he lives with his fiancée and baby daughter in the Bronx. But last week, he told the court he recently moved in with the woman and his child, who are actually living in New Jersey.
The correctional facility clerk clarified he stays in the Bronx with his aunt while he’s working, but Judge Arun Subramanian ruled the alleged inconsistencies raised questions about the juror's honesty and ability to follow instructions.
"The record raised serious concerns as to the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury," Subramanian said. "There's nothing the juror could say at this point to put the genie back in the bottle."
Race Accusations
Defense attorneys had argued against the dismissal of the Black man, but Subramanian said race was not a factor in his decision.
"It would be improper to let the race of the juror and the alternate juror factor into the proper course here at all," he said.
The alternate juror who will now step in is a 57-year-old White man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County.
He's a manufacturing architect with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and previously said he was familiar with the allegations against Combs after hearing and seeing some of the media coverage.