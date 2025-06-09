Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper Threatened Ex-Girlfriend To Continue 'Freak Offs' After She Begged For a Break in Chilling New Audio — 'I Am Not a Porn Star'

On Monday, June 9, jurors were read a series of text messages Jane, who was dating Combs at the time, sent in September 2023 in which she told him she did not want to engage in his sex and drug-filled parties any longer.

The text read: "I wish we could chalk this back to when we first started dating. Ever since I opened Pandora's Box, one night of fun (became) all I’m expected to do.

"It’s hurting me because I'm so much more… doing things that make me disgusted with myself... my heart is breaking..."