Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Disgraced Rapper Threatened Ex-Girlfriend To Continue 'Freak Offs' After She Begged For a Break in Chilling New Audio — 'I Am Not a Porn Star'
The sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has kicked off another week with explosive testimony from a woman using the pseudonym "Jane," who shared text messages and audio conversations she had with the embattled music mogul, RadarOnline.com can report.
Addressing the court last week, she broke down in tears, describing her expectations at Combs' "freak off" parties, which she referred to as "hotel nights."
Text Message Regret
On Monday, June 9, jurors were read a series of text messages Jane, who was dating Combs at the time, sent in September 2023 in which she told him she did not want to engage in his sex and drug-filled parties any longer.
The text read: "I wish we could chalk this back to when we first started dating. Ever since I opened Pandora's Box, one night of fun (became) all I’m expected to do.
"It’s hurting me because I'm so much more… doing things that make me disgusted with myself... my heart is breaking..."
I Quit
She then expressed her views on the "freak offs."
"I don’t want to play this role in your life anymore," she texted. "It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself.
"I feel it’s the only reason you have me around... I don’t want to feel obligated to do these nights in fear of losing the roof over my head."
Combs reportedly replied only: "Girl, stop."
She then expressed her views on the "freak offs."
"I don’t want to play this role in your life anymore," she texted. "It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself.
"I feel it’s the only reason you have me around... I don’t want to feel obligated to do these nights in fear of losing the roof over my head."
Combs reportedly replied only: "Girl, stop."
'Loveless Cold Sex'
In later messages, Jane stood firm on her decision to step away from the "freak offs," arguing that having sex with others was not how she envisioned her relationship with boyfriend Combs.
She texted: "Our experiences are desensitizing sex for me. I don’t feel like performing loveless, cold sex."
Jane reportedly felt like Combs was using her, taking advantage of her feelings for him.
In other messages, she wrote: "I’m not a porn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break. I don’t want to do anything. I’ve hit a wall."
She explained during her testimony that the request for a "break" referred to "not wanting to give my body to anybody else at all."
No Easy Out
Jurors also head an audio message from Combs berating Jane after she tried to turn down one of his "freak offs."
Combs can be heard saying: "I'm about to really disappear on you, you feel me? You better get on your job, that’s all it is all. Because you got me on my job."
Jane said she understood her "job" was to keep Combs happy, which included having sex with male escorts as he watched.
She sobbed as she detailed having sex with several different partners during parties that she said could go on for multiple "rounds" – the longest lasting nearly four straight days over New Year’s in 2022. Combs' ex said he would provide her with a steady stream of ecstasy, caffeine, water, and protein shakes to keep her awake.
When asked why she didn't just walk away or say no, Jane revealed she felt "obligated" to please Combs, as he was paying her $10,000 rent at the time.
She also revealed Combs continues to pay her rent, despite their breakup and his arrest last September.