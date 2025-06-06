Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Sobs as She Testifies Entering Sex Parties With Rapper Was Like Opening 'Pandora's Box' of Debauchery After His Trial is Eaten Up By 'Jury Tampering' Chaos
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend has compared attending the rapper's notorious sex parties to opening "Pandora's Box" of debauchery as she sobbed in the witness stand, testifying against him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his former lover, who is being identified in court under the pseudonym Jane, told during his sex trafficking trial how she agreed to have sex with strangers, as per his request, after falling "head over heels" for Combs, 55, after they first met in 2020.
Tampering With Jurors
Her admission came the same day Judge Arun Subramanian threatened to remove Combs from the courtroom for "nodding vigorously" at jurors in a bid to influence their thoughts.
On dating Combs, Jane said: "He was really charming, really nice, and I was already drawn to him pretty instantly.
"The witness said Combs pursued her and even chose the nicknames 'Bert' and 'Ernie,'" after the Sesame Street characters, to put as each other's contact.
Jane, a single mother, recalled the first overseas trip Combs flew her out for her birthday in 2021.
Opening Pandora's Box
She said: "I told him that my birthday was coming up, and he was super excited and said we should go on an island getaway."
Jane told the court that as she spent more one-on-one time with Combs, the music mogul allegedly began piling her up with drugs.
She said that she did various drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, molly, and ketamine, every time she saw Combs between February and May 2021.
Jane's eyes began to tear when prosecutor Maurene Comey asked what happened between her and Combs in May 2021.
Fantasizing About Her Sleeping With Other Men
She explained to jurors how she and Combs were awake for hours, having sex and high on drugs, when he asked her to fantasize about being with other men.
Combs asked her if she would want to do it, to which Jane testified she agreed, but did not think it would happen that night.
However, Combs quickly got on his phone, telling her, "We can make that happen tonight."
Within a few hours, the pair flew to Miami and arrived at a hotel where one of Combs' assistants were setting up the room with red lights and baby oil.
Jane testified that on that night, she had sex with a man named Don while Combs watched
The witness told the jury she thought it was something they would do just that one time.
She said: "I felt excited, I was happy, it was taboo, it was fun, I had a good time with my partner.
"I truly felt that that night just opened like a Pandora's box in the relationship.
"It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward."
The sexual encounters with different men, which she said her and Combs called "hotel nights" or "debaucheries," continued throughout their relationship, which went on until his arrest in September 2024.
Jane testified that she told Combs verbally and in writing that she did not want to have sex with other men, but he was dismissive.
"Whenever the topic came up, it would start out really uncomfortable," she said on the stand.
"I could just feel that the tension was building, and I would just kind of push down what I was going to say."
Jane described to jurors that she felt "frustrated" and "obligated" to continue appeasing Combs and "perform these nights for him."
The witness said Combs paid the rent for her home, and when she tried to tell him she did not want to have sex with other men, he would threaten to stop paying her rent.
"If you want to break up, that's fine," Combs told Jane, she testified.
Jane testified Combs would tell her he did not want to pay rent for a woman he wasn't seeing.