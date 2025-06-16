Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Kanye West Poised to Cause More Chaos by Returning to Court — As Juror is Sensationally Booted Out for 'Lie' and Rapper's Kids Post Emotional Father's Day Tribute
Kanye West is expected to make another show of support for Sean 'Diddy' Combs as the embattled music mogul's ongoing sex trafficking trial enters its sixth week.
While the rapper remains behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal he did feel the love from his two sons on a lonely Father's Day.
Reports out of the courtroom indicate West will return – but a date for his second visit to the trial has not been revealed yet.
On Friday, the Gold Digger rapper, who is battling his own public opinion issues after his antisemitic and pro-Nazi rants, suddenly appeared dressed in all white and wearing sunglasses. Testimony was already well underway when West arrived, and he was escorted into a neighboring overflow room.
West had been in contact with Combs' family about arranging an appearance.
Crowds outside the courtroom cheered his arrival, as Ye nodded and acknowledged fans. He left after about 40 minutes.
Father's Day Tributes
While Combs, 55, spent the Father's Day weekend in a federal prison, his sons on the outside were showing their own love and support.
Both Justin, 31, and Christian 'King' Combs, 27, paid tribute to their dad on Instagram.
Justin shared a short black-and-white video of himself hanging out and conversing with his father. He added the caption: "Happy Father's Day, pops. Thank you for giving me life & always being present! My Superhero!
"I am with you forever, no matter what. Miss you & Love you."
Meanwhile, Christian shared a throwback picture with the dad holding him in his arms when he was a child.
Christian wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Pops!! I love you & miss you !!! We are waiting for you at (home)."
Juror Dismissed
Week six of the trial began with the dismissal of Juror No. 6, after questions arose about some of the inconsistencies in his background triggered red flags.
During jury selection, the juror said he lives with his fiancée and baby daughter in the Bronx. But last week, he told the court he recently moved in with the woman and his child – who are actually living in New Jersey.
The correctional facility clerk clarified he stays in the Bronx with his aunt while he’s working, but Judge Arun Subramanian ruled the alleged inconsistencies raised questions about the juror's honesty and ability to follow instructions.
"The record raised serious concerns as to the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury," Subramanian said. "There's nothing the juror could say at this point to put the genie back in the bottle."
Race Not a Factor
Defense attorneys had argued against the dismissal of the Black man, but Subramanian said race was not a factor in his decision.
"It would be improper to let the race of the juror and the alternate juror factor into the proper course here at all," he said.
The alternate juror who will now step in is a 57-year-old White man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County.
He's a manufacturing architect with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and previously said he was familiar with the allegations against Combs after hearing and seeing some of the media coverage.