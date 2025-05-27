Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Nazi 'Art Project' — How Nutty Rapper's Lawyers Are Arguing His Anti-Semitic Rants Have Been Part of Rapper's 'Creative Process'

Kanye West has been launching anti-Semitic rants since 2022.

May 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kooky Kanye West's attorneys have offered an imaginative defense for the combative performer allegedly texting "I am a Nazi" to a Jewish staffer – claiming his supposed outbursts are protected by his right to free speech because the ranting rapper himself is "art," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unnamed ex-employee, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, sued West in February, alleging he sent "belligerent, abusive, harassing, anti-Semitic, and otherwise offensive" texts between January and June 2024.

Jane Doe has accused Kanye West of hurling antisemitic slurs and declaring 'I Am A Nazi' in texts.

According to the accuser, some of the messages also included: "Shut the f--- up b----," "Hail Hitler,” and “You ugly as f---.”

Doe also claimed when she suggested West publicly condemn Nazism due to backlash over art on his Vultures Vol. 1 album cover – which has been accused of evoking imagery associated with the racist ideology – he replied: "I Am A Nazi."

Documents recently filed in the ongoing case show West’s legal eagles referred to the alleged messages as "works" that "plainly reflect (West)'s artistic critique of censorship, identity, and beauty standards, and which were wholly consistent with his public artistry and presentation long before (the former staffer) explicitly sought employment."

West’s lawyers have defended his outbursts as part of his 'artistic expression.'

The attorneys argued in papers 47-year-old West is 'not merely a creator' as he is 'art' because his 'public and private personas form a continuous, provocative performance that challenges societal taboos surrounding race, religion, gender, power, politics, and censorship.'

They further claimed even West’s 'private communications' should be protected as he's 'constantly engaged in artistic expression protected by the First Amendment and California’s free speech guarantees.'

