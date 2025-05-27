EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Nazi 'Art Project' — How Nutty Rapper's Lawyers Are Arguing His Anti-Semitic Rants Have Been Part of Rapper's 'Creative Process'

According to the accuser, some of the messages also included: "Shut the f--- up b----," "Hail Hitler,” and “You ugly as f---.”

Doe also claimed when she suggested West publicly condemn Nazism due to backlash over art on his Vultures Vol. 1 album cover – which has been accused of evoking imagery associated with the racist ideology – he replied: "I Am A Nazi."

Documents recently filed in the ongoing case show West’s legal eagles referred to the alleged messages as "works" that "plainly reflect (West)'s artistic critique of censorship, identity, and beauty standards, and which were wholly consistent with his public artistry and presentation long before (the former staffer) explicitly sought employment."