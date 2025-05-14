EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Accused of Battling to 'Make Racism Cool Again' After He Releases 'Heil Hitler' Song

The vile track has already been blasted – with numerous music services removing it from their platforms – and it has even caught the attention of CyberWell, a nonprofit focused on combating online antisemitism and Holocaust denial on social media.

Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, the company's founder and executive director, accused West – also known as Ye – of trying to make people be all about racism again.

She said: "Ye’s latest hateful contribution to the world, the song entitled 'Heil Hitler,' is part of his unabashed campaign to make racism cool again.

"By embedding Nazi glorification – including 'All my n----- Nazis, heil Hitler' and quotes from a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech – in pop culture, Ye exploited the algorithmic charge and large reach of social media platforms to normalize and spread Jew-hatred to millions."