EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Accused of Battling to 'Make Racism Cool Again' After He Releases 'Heil Hitler' Song
Kanye West has clearly fallen off the deep end, but on his way there it seems he has a goal in mind: making racism cool.
The controversial rapper shook the industry recently after dropping his new song Heil Hitler, which glorifies the Nazi leader, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hateful West
The vile track has already been blasted – with numerous music services removing it from their platforms – and it has even caught the attention of CyberWell, a nonprofit focused on combating online antisemitism and Holocaust denial on social media.
Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, the company's founder and executive director, accused West – also known as Ye – of trying to make people be all about racism again.
She said: "Ye’s latest hateful contribution to the world, the song entitled 'Heil Hitler,' is part of his unabashed campaign to make racism cool again.
"By embedding Nazi glorification – including 'All my n----- Nazis, heil Hitler' and quotes from a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech – in pop culture, Ye exploited the algorithmic charge and large reach of social media platforms to normalize and spread Jew-hatred to millions."
Montemayor also called out some of his fans, accusing them of hyping up West: "The comments sections, even to content condemning the song across social media platforms, has been rife with open Jew-hatred – another testament to the negligence of social media platforms to enforce their policies where they effect users most..."
West, who dropped the track on May 8, was quick to rage on X after he realized plenty of services had booted the shock song.
He cried: "Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms. While Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the n----- down."
West Is Not Stopping
He also made clear that he will be performing the song "at all my shows."
The 47-year-old has not been shy when it comes to showing love for all things Nazis. After being accused of being antisemitic, West responded: "I don't even know what the f--- antisemitic means. It's just some bulls--- Jewish people made up to protect their bulls--- was that the write there."
He also shared his love for Hitler, adding messages like "I'm a Nazi," and "Hitler was so fresh."
The Gold Digger hitmaker even took it a step further by claiming he was "going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."
West's Fight For His Kids Amid Wild Behavior
Even with his disturbing behavior, West is still looking to get sole custody of the four kids – North, 11; Saint West, 9; Chicago West, 7; and Psalm West, 5 – he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.
West recently claimed his ex-wife violated his “parental rights,” and “breached their joint custody agreement” that was struck in 2022 by taking their eldest child to the Met Gala without his permission, a friend with knowledge of the situation revealed.
While North did not attend the fashion event, she and her famous mom shared videos and photos with their fans across social media showing themselves preparing for the event from inside their hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in New York City.
"Kanye told Kim in no uncertain terms that he explicitly objects to the children being flaunted on social media platforms," the source claimed.
West apparently also claimed he’s been denied “meaningful access to his children."
The insider added: "Kanye’s interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted, which he believes is in violation of the custody agreement’s provisions for equal parental access and decision-making..."