Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Fake Videos of Celebs 'Testifying' About 'Freak Off' Parties Surface Online — As Disgraced Rapper Attempts To Sway Jurors with His Wardrobe
As the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial continues to take strange and unexpected twists, internet trolls have run wild with deepfake AI's trying to convince people some of the nation's biggest celebrities have been dragged into court to testify.
But RadarOnline.com can confirm which videos are fake, and which big names really have been swept up into the Combs saga.
Videos circulating online appear to show artificially generated court sketches of superstars like Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey testifying at the Combs trial – often detailing their own experiences at the music mogul's now infamous "Freak Off' parties.
Those videos claimed Murphy told the court that Combs forced him into engaging in sexual activity with him. Murphy was even quotes as claiming: "I left Hollywood because of Diddy.'"
Another featured comedian Carrey claiming he once "took a bath with Diddy as part of his rise to fame."
The false films have already racked up over 500-thousand views.
Name Droppings
Meanwhile, several A-listers have actually been dragged into the trial, including Mick Jagger, Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Earlier in the trial, the rapper's former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," took to the witness stand and named the Hollywood heavyweights.
Combs' legal team sifted through a trove of text messages between the rap mogul and his former assistant, aggressively questioning her about past employers and connections.
Mia revealed that she was once propositioned by the Rolling Stones singer, 81, while in Paris but "ran away." She also said Combs once mocked DiCaprio as "that Titanic mother------" and said he won more money than the actor.
In her testimony, Mia also revealed after stopping working for Combs, she got a job with Madonna, 66, who didn't care that she had been "blacklisted."
Freaking Out over 'Freak Offs'
Other big name celebs are said to be running scared their names could be mentioned next.
Longtime Hollywood fixer Ed Lozzi said: "Celebrities here are running around like rats with the lights turned on.
"A couple have called me with all kinds of excuses for why they were at these events or were photographed with Combs.
"The sleaze factor at these "Freak Offs" was over the top, and it's all going to be exposed at the trial."
Sources claimed some of Combs' pals were even rattled in early May during the jury selection process, when prospective jurors were asked if they knew disgraced rapper Kanye West, Creed star Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Powers icon Michael Myers – fearing their names would come next.
Clothing Optional
With his trial now resumed, courtroom observers have noticed Combs has been taking a new approach to his normally flashy look.
Gone are his typical pricey and extravagant duds, replaced by a much more conservative appearance featuring dull colors and non-controversial sweaters.
Black-framed glasses have accessorized his now nearly white hair and goatee, which have returned to their natural color as the mogul no longer has access to his hair dye that was found in his Miami mansion.
It's led to many court observers saying he is trying an approach to influence jurors known as "the nerd defense" – a strategy based on the idea that dressing defendants in glasses has a subliminal effect on the jury, which will see the accused as someone less likely to engage in criminal activity.
The term was actually first used in a previous Combs case – his 1999 trial for gun possession.