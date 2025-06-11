Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Fake Videos of Celebs 'Testifying' About 'Freak Off' Parties Surface Online — As Disgraced Rapper Attempts To Sway Jurors with His Wardrobe

Videos circulating online appear to show artificially generated court sketches of superstars like Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey testifying at the Combs trial – often detailing their own experiences at the music mogul's now infamous "Freak Off' parties.

Those videos claimed Murphy told the court that Combs forced him into engaging in sexual activity with him. Murphy was even quotes as claiming: "I left Hollywood because of Diddy.'"

Another featured comedian Carrey claiming he once "took a bath with Diddy as part of his rise to fame."

The false films have already racked up over 500-thousand views.