Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Mick Jagger's 'Sex Play', Madonna's Stubborness and Leonardo DiCaprio Being a 'Motherf-----' Brought Up In Latest Shock Testimony
A-listers Mick Jagger, Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio are the latest in a string of household names to be dragged into Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's former assistant took to the witness stand to kickstart week four of the trial and named the Hollywood heavyweights, only for her to be relentlessly cross-examination by the mogul's attorney, Brian Steel.
Ex-Assistant Takes Stand
Combs' legal team sifted through a trove of text messages between the rap mogul and his former assistant, aggressively questioning her about past employers and connections.
"Mia", who testified under a pseudonym, even revealed that she was once propositioned by the Rolling Stones singer, 81, while in Paris but "ran away'".
Mia, said Combs once mocked DiCaprio as "that Titanic mother------" and said he won more money than the actor.
In her testimony, Mia also revealed after stopping working for Combs, 55, she got a job with Madonna, 66, who didn't care that she had been "blacklisted".
The testimony came as prosecutors continued mounting their case and Mia was subjected to an aggressive cross-examination by Steel.
Combs' lawyer accused Mia of being part of the "MeToo money grab" but she claimed to have been "brainwashed" during the decade she worked for the rapper until 2017.
Mia is one of the prosecution's star witnesses and claimed that Combs raped her once and sexually assaulted her numerous times.
At the court in New York, she was asked about the flattering and friendly messages she sent to Combs after she stopped working for him.
One of them was from March 2020, in which she said: "Love you too and the only things to remember are the good times and those are the only memories I have."
Jagger 'Tried To Take Me Home'
Mia wrote: "Ha ha ha like f----- HYSTERICAL ones…so many magical hilarious things like drinking 1942 (tequila) on the Parrot Cay beach (in Turks and Caicos) and champagne under the Eiffel Tower at 4am..and Mick Jagger trying to take me home and I ran away."
In another part of the message, Mia referred to DiCaprio, 50.
Recalling other memories, Mia said: "Leo grabbed my pink bedazzled blackberry and you (Diddy) said: "That titanic mother------ doesn't know s--- he won 10K, I won 85k HAHAHAHAHAHA."
'A Titantic Mother------'
Mia did not explain the context of what she was referring to with DiCaprio, who attended Combs' notorious "White Parties" but has not been accused of wrongdoing.
DiCaprio was photographed with Combs at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.
In 2019, DiCaprio was filmed dancing at Diddy's 50th birthday party.
And in a video interview with Vogue in 2017, entitled "73 Questions with Sean 'Diddy' Combs", he said DiCaprio was the "number one" person on the invite list for his then-upcoming White Party.
Madonna 'Didn't Care' About Blacklisting
When Diddy was arrested last September sources close to DiCaprio sought to put distance between them and said he has "absolutely nothing to do with any of this."
The source said: "He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s — but literally everyone did."
In her testimony, Mia told the court that after leaving Diddy's employment in March 2017, she got a job with Madonna in April the following year.
Explaining her role, Mia said she did "a myriad of things".
She said: "I was hired to help lead her film division, but she also needed help restructuring her executive team. It morphed into multiple roles. I also operated in an assistant-esque capacity."
Mia confirmed she worked directly with Madonna and that she initially agreed to work for her for three months, but it extended to eight months.
Steel asked if there was "any evidence to show you were somehow blacklisted?"
Mia replied: "Blacklisted? She (Madonna) didn't care about that. Of course not."
At times, Steel's cross-examination grew confrontational, and prosecutor Maurene Comey objected and called it "humiliating".
She claimed Steel had "yelled" at Mia and been "sarcastic" towards her.
But Judge Subramanian disagreed and said that prosecutors could object if they heard something they didn't like.
They did just that when Steel asked if Mia "joined the MeToo money grab against Sean Combs?"
Mia was not allowed to answer.