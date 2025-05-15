James Bond Dragged into 'MeToo' Scandal As Huge A-List Actress Reveals Horror Over Being Ordered to Strip During Audition
Rosamund Pike didn't have to bare it all to become a Bond girl.
Looking back on her James Bond casting call, the A-lister recently shared how denying a request to undress didn't cost her the part in Die Another Day – in fact, it most likely sealed the deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview, Pike, now 46, recalled her experience getting cast as the cold and calculating agent Miranda Frost in the action franchise.
The British star said: "I’d never been to America until I went with Bond.
"Doing the press tour was mind-blowing, a magic-carpet ride. That was the first time I had a bowl of berries for breakfast. Isn’t it funny: that was the thing that really made me think, 'OK, this is different.'"
Standing Her Ground, Landing Her Role
Even at the age of 21, Pike carried an inner self-assurance – despite the overwhelming feeling of being thrust into an entirely different world.
She then went on to explain her audition for the role, where she was forced to make a quick decision that worked to her advantage.
She recalled: "In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear.
"And I thought, 'Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.'"
The actress refused to take her clothes off, further noting: "I don’t know what possessed me."
However, the incredibly confident act of defiance most likely secured her the part.
Pike Reveals Awkward 'Die Another Day' Filming Chaos
Throughout her career, Pike has become known for her versatile roles in both film and television.
She kicked off her career in theater and television, gaining early recognition with the 2002 role and for playing Jane Bennet in Pride & Prejudice (2005).
She gained further recognition for her portrayal of the manipulative and calculating Amy Dunne in the thriller Gone Girl (2014), which earned her an Academy Award nomination.
But still, it's the memories surrounding Die Another Day that have stayed with her over two decades later.
Last month, the actress appeared on David Tennant Does a Podcast With..., revealing a moment from a love scene with Pierce Brosnan, 71, in the film that left her feeling "mortified."
She recalled: "I think, 'Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest.' I was so mortified. I thought, 'Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.'"
But after "a couple of takes," she realized she wasn't accidentally waxing her co-star's chest – but instead "the fake fur of the rugs" on the bed they were filming on.
Pike appeared in the 20th installment of the James Bond series, which is currently on the hunt for its next leading actor.
Some Hollywood stars have expressed uncertainty about whether the next Bond should be a woman, while others have criticized the franchise for its "profound sexism."