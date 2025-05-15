Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

James Bond Dragged into 'MeToo' Scandal As Huge A-List Actress Reveals Horror Over Being Ordered to Strip During Audition

Split photo of Rosamund Pike and Die Another Day.
Source: MEGA/MGM

Rosamund Pike is opening up about a shocking audition moment for a James Bond film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 14 2025, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rosamund Pike didn't have to bare it all to become a Bond girl.

Looking back on her James Bond casting call, the A-lister recently shared how denying a request to undress didn't cost her the part in Die Another Day – in fact, it most likely sealed the deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

rosamund pike james bond metoo movie role audition strip
Source: MEGA

Pike said she refused to strip for the audition at the age of 21 and still managed to land the role.

In a new interview, Pike, now 46, recalled her experience getting cast as the cold and calculating agent Miranda Frost in the action franchise.

The British star said: "I’d never been to America until I went with Bond.

"Doing the press tour was mind-blowing, a magic-carpet ride. That was the first time I had a bowl of berries for breakfast. Isn’t it funny: that was the thing that really made me think, 'OK, this is different.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Standing Her Ground, Landing Her Role

rosamund pike james bond metoo movie role audition strip
Source: MGM

The actress recently detailed an awkward moment while filming Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan.

Even at the age of 21, Pike carried an inner self-assurance – despite the overwhelming feeling of being thrust into an entirely different world.

She then went on to explain her audition for the role, where she was forced to make a quick decision that worked to her advantage.

She recalled: "In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear.

"And I thought, 'Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.'"

The actress refused to take her clothes off, further noting: "I don’t know what possessed me."

However, the incredibly confident act of defiance most likely secured her the part.

Article continues below advertisement

Pike Reveals Awkward 'Die Another Day' Filming Chaos

pike
Source: MEGA

Pike said she was thrust into a completely different world when she landed the role in the 2002 hit.

Throughout her career, Pike has become known for her versatile roles in both film and television.

She kicked off her career in theater and television, gaining early recognition with the 2002 role and for playing Jane Bennet in Pride & Prejudice (2005).

She gained further recognition for her portrayal of the manipulative and calculating Amy Dunne in the thriller Gone Girl (2014), which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

But still, it's the memories surrounding Die Another Day that have stayed with her over two decades later.

Last month, the actress appeared on David Tennant Does a Podcast With..., revealing a moment from a love scene with Pierce Brosnan, 71, in the film that left her feeling "mortified."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Justin Bihag and Justin with Duane Chapman.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dog the Bounty Hunter's 'Nephew' Rages TV Bondsman Set Him Up To Be Jailed — And Tells of Prison 'Hell'

Photo of Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Accused of Battling to 'Make Racism Cool Again' After He Releases 'Heil Hitler' Song

Article continues below advertisement

rosamund pike james bond metoo movie role audition strip
Source: MGM

The James Bond franchise is currently on the hunt to find its next lead actor.

She recalled: "I think, 'Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest.' I was so mortified. I thought, 'Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.'"

But after "a couple of takes," she realized she wasn't accidentally waxing her co-star's chest – but instead "the fake fur of the rugs" on the bed they were filming on.

Pike appeared in the 20th installment of the James Bond series, which is currently on the hunt for its next leading actor.

Some Hollywood stars have expressed uncertainty about whether the next Bond should be a woman, while others have criticized the franchise for its "profound sexism."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.