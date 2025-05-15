James Bond Dragged into 'MeToo' Scandal As Huge A-List Actress Reveals Horror Over Being Ordered to Strip During Audition

Looking back on her James Bond casting call, the A-lister recently shared how denying a request to undress didn't cost her the part in Die Another Day – in fact, it most likely sealed the deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rosamund Pike didn't have to bare it all to become a Bond girl.

Pike said she refused to strip for the audition at the age of 21 and still managed to land the role.

"Doing the press tour was mind-blowing, a magic-carpet ride. That was the first time I had a bowl of berries for breakfast. Isn’t it funny: that was the thing that really made me think, 'OK, this is different.'"

The British star said: "I’d never been to America until I went with Bond.

In a new interview, Pike, now 46, recalled her experience getting cast as the cold and calculating agent Miranda Frost in the action franchise.

The actress recently detailed an awkward moment while filming Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan.

Even at the age of 21, Pike carried an inner self-assurance – despite the overwhelming feeling of being thrust into an entirely different world.

She then went on to explain her audition for the role, where she was forced to make a quick decision that worked to her advantage.

She recalled: "In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear.

"And I thought, 'Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.'"

The actress refused to take her clothes off, further noting: "I don’t know what possessed me."

However, the incredibly confident act of defiance most likely secured her the part.