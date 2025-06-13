Make Way For Ye: Kanye Makes Appearance At Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial — As Disgraced Music Mogul's Son Risks Being Banned For 'Swaying Jury'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a surprise special guest in court Friday, fellow troubled rapper Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West, who is battling his own public opinion issues after his antisemitic and pro-Nazi rants, had been in contact with Combs' family about possibly sitting in the gallery to show his support.
West, who was in New York for different reasons, showed up on Friday dressed in all white and wearing sunglasses.
He had been in touch with Combs’ son, Christian 'King' Combs, about attending with the 27-year-old.
People in the courthouse erupted in cheers as the rapper entered and went through security checks. However, he was never able to make it actually inside the courtroom, and instead was ushered into an overflow room.
West left after about 40 minutes, walking out the front doors of the federal courthouse, entered a car, and was driven away.
Christian and West are currently working on music together, and the Gold Digger rapper has been one of the few public figures to show support for the embattled music mogul, posting messages online calling for Combs' release before the trial began.
In March, West released a song that featured Christian, along with a phone call recorded from jail between the controversial rapper and Diddy.
An individual close to Diddy told CNN that West could also attend when the defense begins their presentation, which could begin as early as next week.
Friday's Fireworks
It all comes as a Homeland Security agent took the stand Friday to testify about the raid on Combs' Los Angeles home in March 2024.
Andre Lamon, who led the execution of the search warrant, told the court agents catalogued 17 retail-sized boxes of Astroglide lubricant in the garage, containing 900 individual bottles.
They also found 200 bottles of baby oil.
Christian Combs Controversy
West's arrival comes as Combs' son could be banned from the rest of the proceedings, after allegedly trying to sway opinion with his clothing choices, and he could be joined on the outside by one of the jurors.
The actor, who has been in the gallery every day showing his support, was spotted trying to enter the court in a t-shirt that read "Free Combs." He tried to hide the shirt with a thin mesh layer on top that did little to cover the message.
Combs was seen mouthing his approval of his son's outfit.
Court attendees are not allowed to have any slogans or logos in court that could be seen as trying to influence the jury. In fact, reports state that several people have been asked to turn their shirts and sweaters inside out, to cover any controversial or suggestive messages."
Jury Duty
Christian may not be the only person booted from the courthouse.
Before the trial got underway Friday, prosecutors asked for one of the jurors to be dismissed, after showing what they called a "lack of candor" to the court.
Questions arose when the 41-year-old juror made an offhand comment to one of the jury staff members, which appeared to be inconsistent with what he said during prospective juror questioning.
Prosecutor Meredith Foster argued: "The juror has said multiple things that cannot all be true," adding this was a "serious issue."
In response, Combs' attorney accused the prosecution of trying to get a Black juror dismissed.