EXCLUSIVE: Drugs, X-Rated Toys and Secret Stashes — Dirty Diddy's Sex Dungeon Laid Bare

As hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs fights for his freedom in a New York City courtroom, sources reveal shocking visual evidence that hints at the dark depths of depravity that prosecutors said took place inside the hitmaker’s palatial pads, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Music mogul Combs, 55, stands accused of racketeering and sex trafficking for allegedly using cash to arrange drug-fueled orgies dubbed Freak Offs that sometimes lasted for days.

The It's All About the Benjamins rapper has denied any wrongdoing – but some of his accusers have likened his ritzy sex lairs to torture chambers.