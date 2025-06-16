Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Drugs, X-Rated Toys and Secret Stashes — Dirty Diddy's Sex Dungeon Laid Bare

Source: MEGA

Dirty Diddy's sex dungeon has been exposed.

June 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

As hip-hop honcho Sean "Diddy" Combs fights for his freedom in a New York City courtroom, sources reveal shocking visual evidence that hints at the dark depths of depravity that prosecutors said took place inside the hitmaker’s palatial pads, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Music mogul Combs, 55, stands accused of racketeering and sex trafficking for allegedly using cash to arrange drug-fueled orgies dubbed Freak Offs that sometimes lasted for days.

The It's All About the Benjamins rapper has denied any wrongdoing – but some of his accusers have likened his ritzy sex lairs to torture chambers.

Brutal Testimony

Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura's harrowing testimony put Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Offs' in the spotlight.

Shocked jurors were presented with an avalanche of images, which appear to show guns, mind-bending pills, powdered drugs and wads of cash – as well as cubby holes and closets packed with baby oil, lubricant, sex toys, bondage gear and stiletto shoes.

Star witness Cassie Ventura, 38, testified she was the prime target of the Bad Boy Records founder’s beatings and sadistic fantasies, which included having male escorts urinate in her mouth.

Source: MEGA

Combs' mansion set-ups have been branded 'X-rated dungeons.'

New York criminal attorney and retired NYPD officer Pete Gleason told RadarOnline.com that prosecutors are using the disturbing photographs to establish proof of the lewd and cruel tools Combs used to turn his Miami and Los Angeles mansions into X-rated dungeons.

"Clearly the evidence presented is to paint the picture that Mr. Combs is a hypersexual degenerate," he explained. "I doubt very much any member of the jury has ever seen such an arsenal of debauchery."

