Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Court Thrown into Chaos As 'Tight' Schedule Upended By Sudden Juror Sick Call and Upcoming Holiday Closure
Court was dismissed early Wednesday in the ongoing sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can report, after one of the jurors became ill.
With court not in session for the Juneteenth federal holiday on Thursday – and Friday already scheduled to be a shortened day – the prosecution may now not rest their case until next week.
Court In Recess
Shortly after court convened Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian announced the trial "cannot go on today" because one of the twelve regular jurors is sick and "had vertigo." The juror will stay home for the day.
Thursday is a federal holiday, and all federal offices, including courts, will be closed, while Friday was already scheduled to be a half day so another member of the jury can attend their son's graduation.
Judge Subramanian had been adamant from the start that he wanted the trial wrapped up by the July 4 holiday, but the new scheduling snafu could make that a hard deadline to reach.
Prosecutors were expected to wrap their case today, with the defense beginning to present their side on Friday. Now, however, it looks like prosecutors will wait until after the weekend to rest.
Defense attorneys have previously said they expect to use between two and five days to make their case. But adding in closing arguments and jury deliberations, reaching a verdict by Independence Day is now a small window.
Juror Booted
Proceedings were already delayed this week after questions arose about one of the jurors – leading to his dismissal.
Juror No. 6 was booted after inconsistencies in his background triggered red flags.
During jury selection, the juror said he lives with his fiancée and baby daughter in the Bronx. But last week, he told the court he recently moved in with the woman and his child, who are actually living in New Jersey.
The correctional facility clerk clarified he stays in the Bronx with his aunt while he’s working, but Judge Arun Subramanian ruled the alleged inconsistencies raised questions about the juror's honesty and ability to follow instructions.
"The record raised serious concerns as to the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury," Subramanian said. "There's nothing the juror could say at this point to put the genie back in the bottle."
Defense Objects
Defense attorneys had argued against the dismissal of the Black man, but Subramanian said race was not a factor in his decision.
"It would be improper to let the race of the juror and the alternate juror factor into the proper course here at all," he said.
The first alternate juror is a 57-year-old White man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County.
He's a manufacturing architect with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and previously said he was familiar with the allegations against Combs after hearing and seeing some of the media coverage.