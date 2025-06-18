Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Court Thrown into Chaos As 'Tight' Schedule Upended By Sudden Juror Sick Call and Upcoming Holiday Closure

Shortly after court convened Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian announced the trial "cannot go on today" because one of the twelve regular jurors is sick and "had vertigo." The juror will stay home for the day.

Thursday is a federal holiday, and all federal offices, including courts, will be closed, while Friday was already scheduled to be a half day so another member of the jury can attend their son's graduation.

Judge Subramanian had been adamant from the start that he wanted the trial wrapped up by the July 4 holiday, but the new scheduling snafu could make that a hard deadline to reach.

Prosecutors were expected to wrap their case today, with the defense beginning to present their side on Friday. Now, however, it looks like prosecutors will wait until after the weekend to rest.

Defense attorneys have previously said they expect to use between two and five days to make their case. But adding in closing arguments and jury deliberations, reaching a verdict by Independence Day is now a small window.