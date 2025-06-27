Clayton Howard claimed Ventura decided to terminate the pregnancy without his input, something he called one of the worst memories from his time with her.

A "freak off' partner of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura has exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that one of his marathon sex sessions with the rapper's then-girlfriend resulted in her getting pregnant.

The former male escort said he always insisted on using protection for their encounters, but as he and Ventura became more comfortable – and more romantic – with each other, she decided to ditch the condoms.

Howard, who went by the name "Dave" during his time with the couple, worked for Combs for nearly a decade. He claimed his job was to have sex with Ventura as her "husband," Combs, pleasured himself in the corner.

"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child," he wrote, noting that he was regrettably in jail at the time on an unrelated parole violation," he claimed. "She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn’t wanted to do it. I had no choice but to forgive her."

In his explosive new book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator , Howard shared the moment Ventura told him about her decision to have an abortion.

Clayton Howard – the couple's personal escort – said he was told the baby was his.

After his release, the two began having sex for Combs' enjoyment again. And before long, Howard claimed Ventura insisted on not using condoms.

"She still had unprotected sex with me, and that was the strange part for me," Howard explained. "I didn’t want to have unprotected sex with her; I wanted to put a condom on. But she insisted on it. She told me she was on birth control now, so we didn’t have anything to worry about.

According to Howard, Ventura seduced him until he gave in and began having unprotected sex with her once more.

"But when I left, I remember thinking to myself, for her to just get pregnant and be crying and saying it was so traumatic, to go back and do this again, I lost a lot of respect for her."