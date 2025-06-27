EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Diddy 'Freak Off' Files — Escort Tells How Sean Combs Abused Ex Cassie Ventura was 'Forced into Abortion' After She 'Got Pregnant at Sex Party'
A "freak off' partner of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura has exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that one of his marathon sex sessions with the rapper's then-girlfriend resulted in her getting pregnant.
Clayton Howard claimed Ventura decided to terminate the pregnancy without his input, something he called one of the worst memories from his time with her.
Ventura Got Pregnant?
Howard, who went by the name "Dave" during his time with the couple, worked for Combs for nearly a decade. He claimed his job was to have sex with Ventura as her "husband," Combs, pleasured himself in the corner.
The former male escort said he always insisted on using protection for their encounters, but as he and Ventura became more comfortable – and more romantic – with each other, she decided to ditch the condoms.
In his explosive new book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator, Howard shared the moment Ventura told him about her decision to have an abortion.
"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child," he wrote, noting that he was regrettably in jail at the time on an unrelated parole violation," he claimed. "She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn’t wanted to do it. I had no choice but to forgive her."
The Unprotected Sex Continued
After his release, the two began having sex for Combs' enjoyment again. And before long, Howard claimed Ventura insisted on not using condoms.
"She still had unprotected sex with me, and that was the strange part for me," Howard explained. "I didn’t want to have unprotected sex with her; I wanted to put a condom on. But she insisted on it. She told me she was on birth control now, so we didn’t have anything to worry about.
According to Howard, Ventura seduced him until he gave in and began having unprotected sex with her once more.
"But when I left, I remember thinking to myself, for her to just get pregnant and be crying and saying it was so traumatic, to go back and do this again, I lost a lot of respect for her."
A Different Light
Howard said after that, he began to see Ventura in a different light.
"That’s when I really started to look at her like maybe she was just a slut," he said. "And I don’t mean that with any disrespect, but the truth is the truth.
"If a woman is so willing to have promiscuous sex with so many men without any thought or indication of getting pregnant or protection? That’s just what she is. She’s a loose woman. She’s a slut.
"And maybe that’s what Cassie is in her heart – just a slut."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ventura for comment.
Difficult Situation
As for Ventura's apparent decision to end the pregnancy, Howard is more forgiving.
"I don't blame Cassie for ultimately deciding to abort our child," he said. "I know it must have been a difficult decision for her.
"I blame the situation for what happened. The situation led us to create a life due to our carelessness, and that carelessness resulted in the death of an innocent child."