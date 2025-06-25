As Combs' sex trafficking trial enters its final phases, one of the 55-year-old's top former "Freak Off" partners has shared his personal experiences with the rapper and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In his explosive new tell-all book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator, Howard, who went by the name "Dave" during his sexual sessions with the couple, claimed Ventura initially hired him under the instructions that the two were to have sex while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner of a hotel room.

Howard claimed he "worked" for the couple for nearly a decade but did not have much interaction with Combs at the start, as the singer would sit quietly in the corner with various articles of clothing wrapped around his face to conceal his identity.

It took nearly a year, but once he discovered the mystery figure in the shadows was Combs, the alleged requests became increasingly more graphic from both musicians.