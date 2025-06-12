EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Is 'Diddy' Really a Bisexual Sex Predator? We Lift Lid on Truth About Shocking Gay Rumors Shrouding Shamed Rapper

The very first day of Combs' trial got off to an eye-opening start when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, claimed the music mogul once forced a male escort to "urinate" in her mouth during a "Freak Off" party.

A drug dealer who claimed to have attended one of Diddy's parties said: "Weird s--- was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f---ing each other. There were back bedrooms, and it was like the inner sanctum.

"You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me."

Diddy's affection for men was seconded by veteran hip hop reporter Choke No Joke, who claimed Combs is "gay" and once hit on him at an event hosted by Loud Records and SRC Records founder Steve Rifkind.

In addition, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., a music producer who once worked for Diddy, is suing the disgraced record producer for sexual assault.

According to Jones, Diddy "groped him," "touched his genitals," and tried to "groom" him into having sex with another man. Jones also claimed Diddy is bisexual.