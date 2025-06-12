EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Is 'Diddy' Really a Bisexual Sex Predator? We Lift Lid on Truth About Shocking Gay Rumors Shrouding Shamed Rapper
Among the more startling revelations to come out of the graphic description of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "freak off' parties during his sex trafficking trial was word the disgraced rapper would entertain both females and males for nights of debauchery.
The testimony has only strengthened rumors that Combs lived a secret bisexual life, and RadarOnline.com has tracked down some of the startling supporting evidence.
The very first day of Combs' trial got off to an eye-opening start when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, claimed the music mogul once forced a male escort to "urinate" in her mouth during a "Freak Off" party.
A drug dealer who claimed to have attended one of Diddy's parties said: "Weird s--- was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f---ing each other. There were back bedrooms, and it was like the inner sanctum.
"You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me."
Diddy's affection for men was seconded by veteran hip hop reporter Choke No Joke, who claimed Combs is "gay" and once hit on him at an event hosted by Loud Records and SRC Records founder Steve Rifkind.
In addition, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., a music producer who once worked for Diddy, is suing the disgraced record producer for sexual assault.
According to Jones, Diddy "groped him," "touched his genitals," and tried to "groom" him into having sex with another man. Jones also claimed Diddy is bisexual.
Department Store Attack
Combs is facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexually attacking other men – and not just during his parties. The producer has also been accused of "brutally orally raping" a man in a Macy's store.
In a lawsuit, an unnamed John Doe claims he was "brutally" assaulted by Diddy in a stockroom at the flagship Macy's department store in New York back in 2008.
He claimed he was in a back room working for Ecko clothing when the disgraced star entered, along with three of his armed bodyguards.
The victim claimed he was "hit hard around the base of the neck, possibly with a pistol," and knocked to the floor before Diddy allegedly proceeded to "forcefully, and brutally, orally rape the plaintiff" while yelling obscenities at him and calling him "Ecko."
According to the lawsuit, the victim alleged Diddy went back into the store after the assault and was "distributing merchandise [from his own Sean John clothing line] to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened."
Drugs in Drinks
Combs has also been hit with seven new abuse claims made by four men and three women since being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering – including allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old aspiring musician after telling him he would make him a star.
The young aspiring artist said he was making small talk with Combs when he attended a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse. Identifying himself as John Doe, he claimed Diddy drugged him with a drink he handed him when he arrived.
Doe said he was looking for a bathroom when he started to feel "strange." He eventually found a bedroom where several people, including the Mo Money Mo Problems rapper, were allegedly having group sex.
Combs allegedly grabbed the underage boy's hand, forced him to lie down, and molested the teen's genitals "for an extended period of time."
In the lawsuit, Doe said he managed to get away from the music mogul after saying he needed to use the bathroom. He ended up calling a friend to come and pick him up.
Repeating Situations
Finally, another unidentified man claimed he too was drugged by the disgraced star during a party at a home in New York City in 2022.
Much like the previous tale, the plaintiff alleged that he attended the party with friends and was then given a drink that made him disoriented and lose control of his body – eventually passing out.
The plaintiff claimed when he woke up, he found himself in a "dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets." He alleged he then saw Combs "on top of him, sodomizing him."
The man claimed he was able to fight off the rapper and flee to a bathroom before exiting the party.