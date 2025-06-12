Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Is 'Diddy' Really a Bisexual Sex Predator? We Lift Lid on Truth About Shocking Gay Rumors Shrouding Shamed Rapper

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has been the subject of questions about his sexuality.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Among the more startling revelations to come out of the graphic description of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "freak off' parties during his sex trafficking trial was word the disgraced rapper would entertain both females and males for nights of debauchery.

The testimony has only strengthened rumors that Combs lived a secret bisexual life, and RadarOnline.com has tracked down some of the startling supporting evidence.

Article continues below advertisement

diddy gay sex assault aspiring singer drug party promising fame
Source: MEGA

Graphic stories have come out of Combs' sex-filled parties.

The very first day of Combs' trial got off to an eye-opening start when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, claimed the music mogul once forced a male escort to "urinate" in her mouth during a "Freak Off" party.

A drug dealer who claimed to have attended one of Diddy's parties said: "Weird s--- was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f---ing each other. There were back bedrooms, and it was like the inner sanctum.

"You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me."

Diddy's affection for men was seconded by veteran hip hop reporter Choke No Joke, who claimed Combs is "gay" and once hit on him at an event hosted by Loud Records and SRC Records founder Steve Rifkind.

In addition, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., a music producer who once worked for Diddy, is suing the disgraced record producer for sexual assault.

According to Jones, Diddy "groped him," "touched his genitals," and tried to "groom" him into having sex with another man. Jones also claimed Diddy is bisexual.

Article continues below advertisement

Department Store Attack

choke no joke sean diddy combs gay hit on him hidden homosexuality
Source: @ComedyHype/YouTube

Veteran hip hop reporter Choke No Joke said Combs hit on him.

Combs is facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexually attacking other men – and not just during his parties. The producer has also been accused of "brutally orally raping" a man in a Macy's store.

In a lawsuit, an unnamed John Doe claims he was "brutally" assaulted by Diddy in a stockroom at the flagship Macy's department store in New York back in 2008.

He claimed he was in a back room working for Ecko clothing when the disgraced star entered, along with three of his armed bodyguards.

The victim claimed he was "hit hard around the base of the neck, possibly with a pistol," and knocked to the floor before Diddy allegedly proceeded to "forcefully, and brutally, orally rape the plaintiff" while yelling obscenities at him and calling him "Ecko."

According to the lawsuit, the victim alleged Diddy went back into the store after the assault and was "distributing merchandise [from his own Sean John clothing line] to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Drugs in Drinks

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Others have accused Combs of assaulting them and forcing himself on them.

Combs has also been hit with seven new abuse claims made by four men and three women since being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering – including allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old aspiring musician after telling him he would make him a star.

The young aspiring artist said he was making small talk with Combs when he attended a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse. Identifying himself as John Doe, he claimed Diddy drugged him with a drink he handed him when he arrived.

Doe said he was looking for a bathroom when he started to feel "strange." He eventually found a bedroom where several people, including the Mo Money Mo Problems rapper, were allegedly having group sex.

Combs allegedly grabbed the underage boy's hand, forced him to lie down, and molested the teen's genitals "for an extended period of time."

In the lawsuit, Doe said he managed to get away from the music mogul after saying he needed to use the bathroom. He ended up calling a friend to come and pick him up.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
sly stone

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Sly Stone Took to Grave Revealed After Music Icon Died At Age 82 — Including Brutal Drug Addiction and Homelessness

Photo of Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley

EXCLUSIVE: Christie Brinkley's Daughter's Eating Disorder Nightmare — And How She Developed it to Try and Live Up to Famous Mom's Image

Repeating Situations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

cassie diddy settle lawsuit allegations denied court federal
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura kicked off the testimony in the case against Combs.

Finally, another unidentified man claimed he too was drugged by the disgraced star during a party at a home in New York City in 2022.

Much like the previous tale, the plaintiff alleged that he attended the party with friends and was then given a drink that made him disoriented and lose control of his body – eventually passing out.

The plaintiff claimed when he woke up, he found himself in a "dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets." He alleged he then saw Combs "on top of him, sodomizing him."

The man claimed he was able to fight off the rapper and flee to a bathroom before exiting the party.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.