Oprah Winfrey Network Sex Therapist Shockingly Advises Couples to Use Kinky Elements of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Offs' to 'Spice Things Up' — And Admits His Trial is 'Titillating'
A TV sex therapist has advised couples to use elements from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "freak-offs" to spice up their sex lives.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. Laura Berman, best known for her show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, says the "freak-offs" could titillate those moaning about boring, or lack of, sex in their relationships.
'Freak-Off' Inspiration
And she believes sex toys and baby oil, which the disgraced rapper is accused of stockpiling in his properties, could be the answer to struggles in the bedroom.
Dr. Berman explained: "I think there’s lots of things about 'freak-offs' that can be incorporated into a healthy relationship.
"Play with baby oil if you want to, or another kind of lubricant, play with tying your partner up, with consent, have a safe word if things are getting too intense, so you can stop them.
"Play with bondage and submission, play with dominance. There’s all these ways to play around the edge and have your own healthy 'freak-off' with consent, preferably with someone you know and trust."
New Defense Strategy
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday, June 25, that Combs' defense team has a new strategy, and that's to use Donald Trump's Iran blitz in their closing arguments.
The mogul's attorneys want to use this time in the trial to tell Homeland Security Investigations to focus on the rising global conflicts instead of his bedroom antics.
As Combs' trial comes to an end, it is being reported the defense may argue that the Homeland Security Investigations should not be focusing on what goes on in the disgraced music producer's bedroom.
One potential argument cited: "This was a manufactured case of bedroom police instigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and rather than worrying about what Diddy is doing with baby oil and lube, HSI should worry more about the escalating conflict with Iran."
Last Sunday, President Trump announced the United States Air Force and Navy had attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of the ongoing Iran and Israel conflict.
The conflict started on June 13 after Israel launched attacks on Iranian facilities, which drew in the United States.
On Monday, special agent of HSI, Joseph Cerciello, who has been on the stand for several days now, testified as the government's summary witness.
Cerciello explained he did not collect the evidence himself but confirmed he reviewed hours of explicit videos and presented alleged messages showing the disgraced producer "negotiating with escort services."
While on the stand, the special agent showed charts of payments made by the disgraced rapper for flights, hotels, and other amenities.
Cerciello also described the payments Combs made for hotel damage following the "freak off" parties, especially from the large amounts of baby oil used.
As previously reported, Combs was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison