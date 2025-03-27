Your tip
Donald Trump Sparks Middle East War Fears as B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Spotted Hurtling Toward 'Strike Base'

Military aircraft deployed to a strategic strike base has sparked fears of a Middle East conflict.

March 27 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has sparked fears of another conflict in the Middle East as B-2 Spirit Stealth bombers were seen heading toward the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Satellite images revealed at least three C-17 cargo planes and 10 aerial refueling tankers moving towards the island, which has been used as a staging point for the US strikes in the past.

The Trump administration has sparked fears about a potential conflict in the Middle East after military aircraft was deployed to the region.

The sightings come amid recent US strikes on the Houthis, as well as warnings from the Trump administration to Iran over the country's support of Yemeni militants.

In addition to the satellite sightings, radio communications between two B-2 bombers crews, callsigns Pitch 11 and Pitch 14, and Australian Air Traffic controllers was also released on X on March 25.

Pitch 11's crew also informed the ATC of a third B-2 bomber. The three planes refueled in Australia before continuing westward.

Communication between B-2 crews and Australian Air Traffic Control was released this week.

In addition to the air traffic control audio heard over Northern Australia, recordings revealed another B-2 bomber departed Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on March 25 bound for Diego Garcia island.

The base notably houses all 20 of the Air Force's B-2 bombers.

Air Force Global Strike Command told TWZ of the movements: "A B-2 Spirit bomber arrived at Hickam Air Force Base.

"U.S. Strategic Command, its components, and subordinate units routinely conduct global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and participating U.S. government agencies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies."

The Trump administration has seen warnings to Iran over support of Yemeni militants and nuclear weapons.

The Air Force Global Strike Command noted: "To preserve operational security, we do not discuss details about exercises or operations."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has faced backlash after top cabinet officials accidentally added The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeff Goldberg to a Signal group chat discussing war plans against the Houthis, raising concerns about US vulnerability and national security.

After Goldberg's report on the shocking group chat was published, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted in an X post that the communication were not "war plans."

She wrote: "The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT 'war plans.' This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

Fears come as the Trump administration faces backlash over a Signal group chat scandal.

In response, Goldberg claimed the White House were using semantics as "smokescreens" to avoid discussing the apparent national security risk.

He told ABC News: "It's just all nonsense. It's nonsense. They're throwing up all these smokescreens to avoid being questioned about why they were so reckless as to have sensitive conversations like this in Signal, and why they invited a journalist and didn't even know that the journalist was there.

"I mean, war plan, attack plan. I mean, you know, it's just not nonsense talk, but attack is actually an accurate term for what they were doing."

Goldberg also noted The Atlantic released screenshots from the Signal chat so the public could form their own opinion.

He said: "And I thought, you know, at the end of the day, I thought, okay, let's let the people decide, read these messages, read the plain English, and decide if you think it's appropriate that the Secretary of Defense and the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States should be saying these things on a commercial, privately run messaging app that they're not allowed to use, and you and then make your decision."

