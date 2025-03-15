EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Branded a 'Russian Asset' After Booting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Out of White House — And Amid Vladimir Putin International Honey Trap Spy Fears
A senior politician has made the extraordinary claim Donald Trump is a Russian spy asset.
The member of the British parliament said he believed ex-reality TV judge Trump, 78, had been groomed for years by the Russian secret service – and may now be carrying out Vladimir Putin’s bidding in forcing Ukraine to buckle and surrender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Graham Stuart, a former Foreign Office minister, issued the comment in response to Trump’s decision to pause all military aid to Ukraine.
The extraordinary move comes as the U.S. administration seeks to pressure premier Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to an unconditional ceasefire with Russia.
A White House official said: "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well.
"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."
Trump also launched a fresh attack on Zelensky in a statement on social media, insisting the Ukrainian president "won’t be around very long" if he does not rapidly commit to a ceasefire with Russia.
British lawmaker Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades amid outrage over the astonishingly undiplomatic confrontations.
In a post on X, he said: "We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset. If so, Trump’s acquisition is the crowning achievement of Putin’s FSB career, and Europe is on its own."
His stance echoes the position advocated by Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, who told the House of Commons the U.K. needs to "reduce our dependency on the United States" as he fears "President Trump is not a reliable ally with respect to Russia."
The comments come as the UK reels from a high-profile spy ring court case.
Security chiefs fear the nation is awash with honey-trap agents after the conviction of six Bulgarians on espionage charges.
A Moscow spy ring was run from a guesthouse in the seaside town of Great Yarmouth, where agents were tasked with spying on a U.S. airbase in Germany and tailing opponents of Putin, some of whom they plotted to kidnap and murder.
The Metropolitan Police has warned a fifth of British counter-terror policing is now devoted to tackling state-backed threats, with sources telling us Russia has been running "honey trap" grooming rings for decades with the help of highly-trained female spies who use sex to get state secrets from targets or bribe them by taping their bedroom antics.
But the ringleader Jan Marsalek was able to flee Europe despite security concerns.
Elon Musk Rages 'This Is Their Standard Playbook' and Claims Democrats 'Tried to Kill' Trump in Wild Rant — After Billionaire Watches Tesla Crash in the Stock Market
Before his escape, Marsalek led a double life and was "cooperating" with secret service agencies around the world.
He managed to orchestrate migrant chaos by using a 15,000-strong private army to control asylum flows into Europe
Marsalek – now a fugitive – had planned to establish an army of mercenaries to run the border in a popular migration route via Libya.
Directing the flow of migrants is believed to be a central objective of the Kremlin as the issue of migration takes the main stage during national European elections.
The fugitive bought ownership of a RSB Group – a private Russian army which has previously backed Libyan warlord Gen Khalifa Haftar – and have used them to exacerbate violence across Africa and supporting the work of people smugglers.