EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Branded a 'Russian Asset' After Booting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Out of White House — And Amid Vladimir Putin International Honey Trap Spy Fears

Graham Stuart, a former Foreign Office minister, issued the comment in response to Trump’s decision to pause all military aid to Ukraine.

The extraordinary move comes as the U.S. administration seeks to pressure premier Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to an unconditional ceasefire with Russia.

A White House official said: "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

Trump also launched a fresh attack on Zelensky in a statement on social media, insisting the Ukrainian president "won’t be around very long" if he does not rapidly commit to a ceasefire with Russia.

British lawmaker Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades amid outrage over the astonishingly undiplomatic confrontations.

In a post on X, he said: "We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset. If so, Trump’s acquisition is the crowning achievement of Putin’s FSB career, and Europe is on its own."