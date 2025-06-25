Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live Update: Prosecutors Drop Numerous Charges as Vile Rapper Looks to Walk Free Despite Disturbing Allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has scored a victory on his path to walking away a free man, as prosecutors have decided to drop several charges just one day before closing statements are set to begin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prosecutors informed Judge Arun Subramanian they will not follow through on various charges, including attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking.
Mo Money, Less Charges
On Wednesday, June 25, instructions related to certain evidence and testimony tied to the racketeering and sex trafficking charges were removed for jurors, as the 12 men and women will not be allowed to consider or discuss the theories that the disgraced music mogul set fire fellow rapper Kid Cudi's car, or that he kidnapped any victims.
While the accusations relate to the racketeering and sex trafficking charges, two of the three federal crimes the 55-year-old is facing, his third charge of transportation to engage in prostitution is still on the table.
"The Government respectfully writes regarding its requested edits to the Court’s proposed jury instructions," the legal letter sent to Judge Subramanian stated. "The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions."
According to court documents, prosecutors explained they opted to "remove instructions from the charge related to attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, attempted arson under California law, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking.
"The government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability, so instructions are no longer necessary."
The kidnapping allegation stemmed from testimony Combs' former assistant, Capricorn Clark, gave, which claimed she was taken to an abandoned building in New York City by one of the Bad Boys Records founder's security guards and forced to take a lie detector test to determine whether she had stolen jewelry from Combs.
Who Set Fire To Kid Cudi's Car?
As for the arson charge, Combs was accused of setting Cudi's car on fire after he discovered the Day 'n' Night hitmaker's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, in 2011.
According to Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, he "wanted to fight" Combs following the car fire.
On Tuesday, the prosecution revealed text messages between Combs and Ventura, whom he dated from 2007 to 2018. In one exchange from March 2016, Ventura revealed: "I have scars all over and lumps in my face from getting hit.
"I need more than a surgeon, I need God."
Combs replied: "And you need to run to a plastic surgeon now.."
Disturbing Texts Revealed
"No, I want some respect," she responded. "I feel stupid, and I'm not doing this anymore."
Combs hit back: "You played with the other scars. Pls take this urgently. This is your management speaking. 1 scar is cute. But 2 scars we can't have."
The context of the conversation was not clear, but Ventura, 38, previously accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit.
Combs settled the case a day after the suit was filed. Still, footage later released revealed the music star beating Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
The Gotta Move On rapper's trial is aiming to be wrapped up by July 4th, with the defense claiming their case will only need a few days to be presented fully.