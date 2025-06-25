Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live Update: Prosecutors Drop Numerous Charges as Vile Rapper Looks to Walk Free Despite Disturbing Allegations

On Wednesday, June 25, instructions related to certain evidence and testimony tied to the racketeering and sex trafficking charges were removed for jurors, as the 12 men and women will not be allowed to consider or discuss the theories that the disgraced music mogul set fire fellow rapper Kid Cudi's car, or that he kidnapped any victims.

While the accusations relate to the racketeering and sex trafficking charges, two of the three federal crimes the 55-year-old is facing, his third charge of transportation to engage in prostitution is still on the table.

"The Government respectfully writes regarding its requested edits to the Court’s proposed jury instructions," the legal letter sent to Judge Subramanian stated. "The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions."