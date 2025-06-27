Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shock Lawsuit: Son Justin 'Lured Woman to Mansion to Be Gang-Raped By Father' — As Vile Rapper's Trial Nears the Finish Line

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his son, Justin, have now been accused of a disturbing gang rape in a new lawsuit, as the disgraced music mogul's trial wraps up, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In the lawsuit, a woman from Louisiana claimed 31-year-old Justin lured her to his Los Angeles mansion in 2017, where she was sexually assaulted by the father and son, as well as two "masked men."

Shock Lawsuit Details

Source: MEGA Combs' son, Justin, is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

According to the filing, the woman met Justin on Snapchat and eventually met up with him under the promise that he would help her take the next step in her entertainment career, as he could help get her a job due to his famous dad's connections. However, that is now what went down, according to the woman, as she claimed she was given alcohol, pills, or "poppers," and weed that she thought was laced. At the point, three men arrived at the residence, one believed to be Combs, and she is said to have been escorted to the bedroom and told, "You better let this happen, or else." The victim noted she came to the conclusion one of the men was the Bad Boys Records founder, because Justin referred to him as "Pops."

Source: MEGA The 31-year-old is said to have lured the victim to his mansion before she was raped by him, Combs, and two 'masked men.'

The men allegedly took turns assaulting the woman, as the "brutal gang-rape" occurred from Saturday until Sunday, and she was taken to the airport on Monday. Combs' legal team has denied the accusations. They stated: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone, man or woman, adult or minor. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

The Defense Goes Hard At Combs' Ex-Girlfriend

Source: MEGA The disgraced rapper's legal team shut down the claims, all while presenting their closing arguments at his lengthy trial.

The 55-year-old hitmaker's sex trafficking trial is close to the end as the prosecution gave their closing statements on Thursday, with the defense kicking off their closing arguments on Friday, June 27. Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, went hard at the prosecution's witnesses, especially his ex-girlfriend ho testified under the pseudonym Jane, after she testified against him. "The man takes care of people. Jane came up here and testified against him," Agnifilo said. "I don’t know what she’s doing today, but I hope she’s having a nice day in the house he’s paying for." At one point, Combs was seen smiling and praying with his defense team.

Guilty Combs?

Source: MEGA A former federal prosecutor believes Combs will be found guilty.

Despite Combs' apparent confidence, he should expect a guilty verdict, according to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani. "I do believe the prosecution has done enough to convict Diddy, but it really depends on the crime," she said in an interview. I think prostitution is in the bag. It's pretty clear that the entertainers were paid, and they were flown across state lines. There's an interstate nexus." However, she added, "sex trafficking is the hardest charge to prove, and the reason it is is that there are many emails and messages where Cassie (Ventura) and Jane seem to be setting up the freak-offs. "They seem like they're willing participants, and obviously the jurors have seen almost an hour of freak-off video, and I'm guessing that parts of those videos at least seem to show that Cassie and Jane were willing participants in the sexual activity..."

