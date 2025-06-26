Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Guilty Verdict Is 'A Lock' — As Prosecutors Claim Disgraced Rapper Was Behind 'Firebombing' Of Kid Cudi's Car in Closing Arguments
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will soon be on the receiving end of a guilty verdict, at least that's according to a former federal prosecutor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The high-profile case, which has ran for weeks and involved several witnesses, saw the prosecution begin their closing arguments on Thursday, June 26.
Off To Prison?
Legal expert Neama Rahmani, who is not involved in Combs' trial, thinks the disgraced rapper should expect to end up behind bars for a long time.
"I do believe the prosecution has done enough to convict Diddy, but it really depends on the crime," she said in an interview. I think prostitution is in the bag. It's pretty clear that the entertainers were paid, and they were flown across state lines. There's an interstate nexus."
Rahmani continued: "It could be obstruction of justice. It could be witness intimidation. So there are a lot of ways to get to racketeering."
The Bad Boys Records founder faced charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution, but earlier this week, prosecutors informed Judge Arun Subramanian they will not follow through on the attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking accusations.
Not Convicted On Sex Trafficking Charge?
While the former federal prosecutor thinks Combs will get dinged on the racketeering charge, she believes it is unlikely prosecution will get a conviction on the sex trafficking charge.
"I think sex trafficking is the hardest charge to prove, and the reason it is is that there are many emails and messages where Cassie (Ventura) and Jane seem to be setting up the freak-offs," Rahmani explained.
She added: "They seem like they're willing participants, and obviously the jurors have seen almost an hour of freak-off video, and I'm guessing that parts of those videos at least seem to show that Cassie and Jane were willing participants in the sexual activity..."
Did Combs Start The Fire?
Ventura, who dated the 55-year-old from 2007 to 2018, testified against her ex-boyfriend, as some of their text changes were exposed in court. Ventura was the victim captured on film being beaten by Combs at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
Combs has also been accused of setting fellow rapper Cudi's car on fire after he discovered the Day 'n' Night hitmaker's relationship with his Ventura, in 2011, during one of their breaks.
According to Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, he "wanted to fight" Combs following the car fire.
Despite the prosecution deciding not to follow through with the arson charge, they still claimed the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was responsible for the fire, as they showed the jury images of the destroyed car, as well as the definition of arson in law.
"This was arson. Someone cut a hole in the roof of Kid Cudi’s car and dropped a Molotov cocktial into it," U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said. "Only question is whether the defendant was responsible, and of course, the defendant was behind this."
"He literally said he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car," she added, referring to Ventura's earlier testimony.
On Tuesday, both sides rested their cases, with the defense wrapping up after 23 minutes.