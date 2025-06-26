Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Guilty Verdict Is 'A Lock' — As Prosecutors Claim Disgraced Rapper Was Behind 'Firebombing' Of Kid Cudi's Car in Closing Arguments

Legal expert Neama Rahmani, who is not involved in Combs' trial, thinks the disgraced rapper should expect to end up behind bars for a long time.

"I do believe the prosecution has done enough to convict Diddy, but it really depends on the crime," she said in an interview. I think prostitution is in the bag. It's pretty clear that the entertainers were paid, and they were flown across state lines. There's an interstate nexus."

Rahmani continued: "It could be obstruction of justice. It could be witness intimidation. So there are a lot of ways to get to racketeering."

The Bad Boys Records founder faced charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution, but earlier this week, prosecutors informed Judge Arun Subramanian they will not follow through on the attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking accusations.