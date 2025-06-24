Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense 'Plotting to Use Donald Trump's Iran Blitz in Closing Argument' — 'Concentrate on World Peace, Not His Bedroom!'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team has a new strategy – and that's to "use Donald Trump's Iran blitz in their closing arguments."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced mogul's attorneys want to use this time in the trial to tell Homeland Security Investigations to focus on the rising global conflicts instead of his bedroom antics.
Focus On The War
As Diddy's trial comes to an end, it is being reported the defense may argue that the Homeland Security Investigations should not be focusing on what goes on in the disgraced music producer's bedroom.
One potential argument cited: "This was a manufactured case of bedroom police instigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and rather than worrying about what Diddy is doing with baby oil and lube, HSI should worry more about the escalating conflict with Iran."
On Sunday, June 22, President Donald Trump announced the United States Air Force and Navy attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of the ongoing Iran and Israel war.
The conflict started on June 13 after Israel launched attacks on Iranian facilities, which drew in the United States.
HSI Agent Takes The Stand
On Monday, special agent of HSI, Joseph Cerciello, who has been on the stand for several days now, testified as the government's summary witness.
Cerciello explained he did not collect the evidence himself but confirmed he reviewed hours of explicit videos and presented alleged messages showing the disgraced producer "negotiating with escort services."
While on the stand, the special agent showed charts of payments made by the disgraced rapper for flights, hotels and other amenities.
Cerciello also described the payments Diddy made for hotel damage following the "freak off" parties – especially from the large amounts of baby oil used.
The Case Against Diddy
Poopgate and Pride: Johnny Depp Tells Inside Story Of Why He Went to War With Ex Amber Heard By Putting Himself Through Humiliating 'Abuse' Trials
As previously reported, Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.
On Monday morning, weeks after the trial kicked off, Marc Agnifilo claimed his client won't testify at his own trial, even after the jury heard the most shocking allegations about the rapper's sex life and alleged history of abuse.
The shocking statement came months after Agnifilo claimed in TMZ’s 2024 documentary The Downfall of Diddy: "I don't know that I could keep him off the stand. He is very eager to tell his story."
In a statement to The Independent regarding Diddy's decision not to take the stand during his own trial, Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School, claimed: "Diddy has everything to lose and nothing to gain by testifying.
"Currently he has the presumption of innocence, and the burden of proof which lies squarely with the prosecution. Before testifying, his attorneys can continue to rely on those legal principles and push the jury hard on whether or not the government has met its burden."