Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense 'Plotting to Use Donald Trump's Iran Blitz in Closing Argument' — 'Concentrate on World Peace, Not His Bedroom!'

As previously reported, Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.

On Monday morning, weeks after the trial kicked off, Marc Agnifilo claimed his client won't testify at his own trial, even after the jury heard the most shocking allegations about the rapper's sex life and alleged history of abuse.

The shocking statement came months after Agnifilo claimed in TMZ’s 2024 documentary The Downfall of Diddy: "I don't know that I could keep him off the stand. He is very eager to tell his story."

In a statement to The Independent regarding Diddy's decision not to take the stand during his own trial, Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School, claimed: "Diddy has everything to lose and nothing to gain by testifying.

"Currently he has the presumption of innocence, and the burden of proof which lies squarely with the prosecution. Before testifying, his attorneys can continue to rely on those legal principles and push the jury hard on whether or not the government has met its burden."