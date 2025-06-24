Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense 'Plotting to Use Donald Trump's Iran Blitz in Closing Argument' — 'Concentrate on World Peace, Not His Bedroom!'

Photo of Sean Diddy Combs
Source: mega

Diddy has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2025, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team has a new strategy – and that's to "use Donald Trump's Iran blitz in their closing arguments."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced mogul's attorneys want to use this time in the trial to tell Homeland Security Investigations to focus on the rising global conflicts instead of his bedroom antics.

Article continues below advertisement

Focus On The War

jennifer lopez anxiety diddy revenge leak threat
Source: MEGA

Combs trial is coming to an end after weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

As Diddy's trial comes to an end, it is being reported the defense may argue that the Homeland Security Investigations should not be focusing on what goes on in the disgraced music producer's bedroom.

One potential argument cited: "This was a manufactured case of bedroom police instigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and rather than worrying about what Diddy is doing with baby oil and lube, HSI should worry more about the escalating conflict with Iran."

On Sunday, June 22, President Donald Trump announced the United States Air Force and Navy attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of the ongoing Iran and Israel war.

The conflict started on June 13 after Israel launched attacks on Iranian facilities, which drew in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

HSI Agent Takes The Stand

suge knight diddy
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and is currently on trial.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, special agent of HSI, Joseph Cerciello, who has been on the stand for several days now, testified as the government's summary witness.

Cerciello explained he did not collect the evidence himself but confirmed he reviewed hours of explicit videos and presented alleged messages showing the disgraced producer "negotiating with escort services."

While on the stand, the special agent showed charts of payments made by the disgraced rapper for flights, hotels and other amenities.

Cerciello also described the payments Diddy made for hotel damage following the "freak off" parties – especially from the large amounts of baby oil used.

Article continues below advertisement

The Case Against Diddy

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial has been delayed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
stus image templates

Poopgate and Pride: Johnny Depp Tells Inside Story Of Why He Went to War With Ex Amber Heard By Putting Himself Through Humiliating 'Abuse' Trials

Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: Exactly How Much Cash All 8 of Tragic 'Drugs Overdose Victim' Anne Burrell's Inheritors Will Receive — With 'Rip-Off' Estate Fees Set To Hit Her $2Million TV Fortune

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.

On Monday morning, weeks after the trial kicked off, Marc Agnifilo claimed his client won't testify at his own trial, even after the jury heard the most shocking allegations about the rapper's sex life and alleged history of abuse.

The shocking statement came months after Agnifilo claimed in TMZ’s 2024 documentary The Downfall of Diddy: "I don't know that I could keep him off the stand. He is very eager to tell his story."

In a statement to The Independent regarding Diddy's decision not to take the stand during his own trial, Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School, claimed: "Diddy has everything to lose and nothing to gain by testifying.

"Currently he has the presumption of innocence, and the burden of proof which lies squarely with the prosecution. Before testifying, his attorneys can continue to rely on those legal principles and push the jury hard on whether or not the government has met its burden."

sean diddy combs lube
Source: Department of Justice

More bottles of oil and lingerie were used for Combs' private parties.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.