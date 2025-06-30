EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'DIDDLY' Combs! Sex Worker Claims Rapper Got Him to 'Heat Up' Ex-Girlfriend Cassie as 'Freak-Off' Party Animal Had 'Tiny Manhood'

Howard, who went by the name "Dave" during his sexual sessions with the couple, claimed Ventura initially hired him under the instructions that the two were to have sex while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner of a hotel room.

"Diddy happens to be a voyeur," the male escort exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "So with that voyeurism, his woman wants to satisfy him, so this was something they would do together."

Howard detailed the debauchery in his new tell-all book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator, in which he shares some of the rap mogul's biggest – or maybe smallest – secrets of the moment he was asked to join the pair for a marathon sex session.

"The first time I said, 'Oh my God, Cassie is telling the truth, He has a small penis,'" Howard revealed. "And then it kind of made sense why he was calling me to service her."