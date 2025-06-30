EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'DIDDLY' Combs! Sex Worker Claims Rapper Got Him to 'Heat Up' Ex-Girlfriend Cassie as 'Freak-Off' Party Animal Had 'Tiny Manhood'
One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' male "freak off" partners has revealed his role was to satisfy the rapper's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in certain ways in which the rapper fell "short," RadarOnline.com can report.
Clayton Howard said in his nearly decade with the couple, they were into some "incredibly depraved activities."
Howard, who went by the name "Dave" during his sexual sessions with the couple, claimed Ventura initially hired him under the instructions that the two were to have sex while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner of a hotel room.
"Diddy happens to be a voyeur," the male escort exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "So with that voyeurism, his woman wants to satisfy him, so this was something they would do together."
Howard detailed the debauchery in his new tell-all book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator, in which he shares some of the rap mogul's biggest – or maybe smallest – secrets of the moment he was asked to join the pair for a marathon sex session.
"The first time I said, 'Oh my God, Cassie is telling the truth, He has a small penis,'" Howard revealed. "And then it kind of made sense why he was calling me to service her."
Fits of Rage
Howard believes Combs' jealousy at the escorts' endowment sent him into a rage, with Ventura often the victim.
"Diddy treated her horribly. He was incredibly angry and arrogant," he said. "His ego was huge – especially if she looked like she was enjoying herself a bit too much."
That jealousy could often end with Combs turning physically aggressive against his girlfriend.
"He might try to have sex with her after me to make it seem like he could compete with me, and he couldn’t. (So) he would hit her for that."
'Definitely Bisexual'
Howard claimed Combs also tried to get him to have anal sex with the rapper but does not think this makes him gay.
"He's definitely bisexual," Howard claimed to RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.
He claimed most nights, "Diddy wanted to watch me masturbate for hours. I couldn't watch another man masturbate for a minute, but he sat there for hours watching my body as he masturbated to please himself. This always made me uneasy."
Seduction Attempts
Often, Howard shared that when he would begin having sex with Ventura, Combs would tag in later in the session. One time, the escort speculated Combs was trying to seduce him as well.
"He had me stand in front of him as he was giving Cassie oral sex," Howard claimed. "He kept positioning his anus right in my line of sight while he had me stand in front of her."
As Howard would adjust his position to try to steer clear of Combs, he realized the hitmaker was presenting himself, much like a horny animal would to a prospective mate.
"He kept trying to move. He kept positioning me in his line of sight," he claimed. "He was trying to manipulate me into thinking his anus was a vagina."