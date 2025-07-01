Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Update: Jury Reaches Verdict On 4 Counts as Disgraced Rapper's Fate Remains Up In The Air

After 12 hours of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution that Combs faces, but had not been able to reach a verdict on racketeering conspiracy.

"We have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," the jurors said in a note about their progress.

Meanwhile, Combs is currently sitting in federal prison while the eight men and four women discuss and debate his future.

After nearly two months of often graphic testimony, the 55-year-old could learn his fate as early as tomorrow morning.