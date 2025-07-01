Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Update: Jury Reaches Verdict On 4 Counts as Disgraced Rapper's Fate Remains Up In The Air
The Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial has been thrown into chaos, RadarOnline.com can report, after jurors announced they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts against the rapper, but seem to be stuck on the main charge of racketeering.
The jury has just gone home for the day, and will begin deliberations again Wednesday morning.
After 12 hours of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution that Combs faces, but had not been able to reach a verdict on racketeering conspiracy.
"We have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," the jurors said in a note about their progress.
Meanwhile, Combs is currently sitting in federal prison while the eight men and four women discuss and debate his future.
After nearly two months of often graphic testimony, the 55-year-old could learn his fate as early as tomorrow morning.
Combs' Appearance
On Tuesday, witnesses inside the courtroom described Combs looking "uneasy" as jurors began deliberations. Moments before Combs left the courtroom Tuesday morning, the singer stopped to talk to his mother, Janice, who was seated in the gallery.
Combs leaned over and whispered to his mother, trying to calm and reassure her as he was being led back to a cell.
"Just relax, it’s gonna be alright," he said, adding that he loved her outfit.
Combs' family members, including son Christian 'King' Combs, have been constant supporters inside the courthouse.
Diddy's Decision
It was one of the few times Combs has spoken up during his trial. Late last week, Combs' lawyers rested their case in less than half an hour, with the defense opting not to call any witnesses to the stand.
Ultimately, Combs passed on the opportunity to testify in his own defense. He spoke only briefly toward the end of testimony to confirm his decision, when Judge Subramanian asked how he was doing.
Combs responded he was well, telling the judge: "You're doing an excellent job."
When asked if he would like to take the stand, Combs said no.
"That is my decision, your honor," he said.
New Allegations
As the rapper prepares to learn his fate, he has just been hit with a slew of new accusations. Famed attorney Tony Buzbee has just filed three new lawsuits against the musician – one of which accuses Combs of allegedly drugging and assaulting an unnamed man.
The second lawsuit alleges another man was assaulted as Combs "watched, encouraged and directed the activities."
The third is on behalf of a 25-year-old professional from New York who works in the creative media space.
Buzbee announced: "Her case alleges that, in 2017, Justin Combs lured her to L.A. under false pretenses of making connections in the entertainment and media industry.
"Instead, once there, she claims she was trapped, drugged, held powerless, and raped."
The lawsuit maintains that she was unable to escape."