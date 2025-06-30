Diddy's Life Hangs in Balance — We Reveal Jury Room Secrets As Eight Men and Four Women Get Set to Decide Rapper's Fate

Monday's first day of deliberations began with Judge Arun Subramanian reading over the instructions to the jury, who will have as long as needed to come to a consensus on Combs' innocence or guilt.

In all, 34 witnesses testified, headlined by Combs’ former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," who both detailed the singer's abusive behavior and marathon sex sessions known as "Freak Offs."

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted on the racketeering charge, Combs faces up to life in prison. He faces another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of sex trafficking.