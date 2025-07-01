Sean 'Diddy' Combs Vows to Flee America if Acquitted — As He Believes U.S. 'Doesn't Deserve' His Presence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly plans to flee the country if acquitted of sex trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced music mogul has apparently told friends "this country doesn't deserve me," as a jury of his peers deliberates for a second day.
Combs is currently sitting in federal prison while eight men and four women discuss and debate his future. After nearly two months of often graphic testimony, the 55-year-old is waiting to hear his fate.
But he's reportedly not waiting to plan his next move, telling those close to him if he's found not guilty, he's outta here.
"He’s done with America," one insider told Hollywood journalist Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He’s been talking about Africa, the Middle East, even buying a private island. Anywhere he still feels respected."
Jurors began deliberating Monday, and the expectation is that a verdict will be reached before the July 4th holiday break. Witnesses inside the courtroom said the rapper appeared visibly shaken as deliberations began.
One courtroom source told Shuter that Combs led his family in prayer: "He knows the stakes. This could be the end."
Family Ties
Moments before Combs left the courtroom Tuesday morning, the singer stopped to talk to his mother, Janice, who was seated in the gallery.
Combs leaned over and whispered to his mother, trying to calm and reassure her as he was being led back to a cell.
"Just relax, it’s gonna be alright," he said, adding that he loved her outfit.
It was one of the few times Combs has spoken up during his trial. Late last week, Combs' lawyers rested their case in less than half an hour, with the defense opting not to call any witnesses to the stand.
Ultimately, Combs passed on the opportunity to testify in his own defense. He spoke only briefly toward the end of testimony to confirm his decision, when Judge Subramanian asked how he was doing.
Combs responded he was well, telling the judge: "You're doing an excellent job."
When asked if he would like to take the stand, Combs said no.
"That is my decision, your honor," he said.
Son's Support
Combs' family members, including son Christian 'King' Combs, have been constant supporters inside the courthouse.
Christian caused controversy early in the proceedings when he was spotted trying to enter the court in a t-shirt that read "Free Combs." He tried to hide the shirt with a thin mesh layer on top that did little to cover the message.
Court attendees are not allowed to have any slogans or logos in court that could be seen as trying to influence the jury. In fact, reports state that several people have been asked to turn their shirts and sweaters inside out to cover any controversial or suggestive messages.
Deliberations
Monday's first day of deliberations began with Judge Arun Subramanian reading over the instructions to the jury, who will have as long as needed to come to a consensus on Combs' innocence or guilt.
In all, 34 witnesses testified, headlined by Combs’ former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," who both detailed the singer's abusive behavior and marathon sex sessions known as "Freak Offs."
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
If convicted on the racketeering charge, Combs faces up to life in prison. He faces another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of sex trafficking.