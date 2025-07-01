Sean 'Diddy' Combs Vows to Flee America if Acquitted — As He Believes U.S. 'Doesn't Deserve' His Presence

Combs is currently sitting in federal prison while eight men and four women discuss and debate his future. After nearly two months of often graphic testimony, the 55-year-old is waiting to hear his fate.

But he's reportedly not waiting to plan his next move, telling those close to him if he's found not guilty, he's outta here.

"He’s done with America," one insider told Hollywood journalist Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He’s been talking about Africa, the Middle East, even buying a private island. Anywhere he still feels respected."

Jurors began deliberating Monday, and the expectation is that a verdict will be reached before the July 4th holiday break. Witnesses inside the courtroom said the rapper appeared visibly shaken as deliberations began.

One courtroom source told Shuter that Combs led his family in prayer: "He knows the stakes. This could be the end."