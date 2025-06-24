Read the Full, Uncensored and Horrifying Text Exchange Between Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs After he Unleashed Savage Hotel Beating

Later in the conversation, Ventura wrote: "you best my head in" before sending another message correcting her typo, "beat**."

The Bad Boy Records founder fired back: "You're crazy. Lets stop talking you dead wrong, flipping on me for what."

Ventura replied: "Ain't flipping, I can come back so we can talk but you know I fight."

More messages were exchanged before Combs wrote: "So we're clear this time, we're taking a break? This is really how you want to leave this? You sure?"