Read the Full, Uncensored and Horrifying Text Exchange Between Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs After he Unleashed Savage Hotel Beating
A bombshell text exchange between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura has been shown to the jury in his sex-trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conversation took place in March 2017, one year after Combs, 55, was caught on video viciously beating Cassie, 38, in a hotel hallway.
Combs Reaches Out
The text messages were submitted by the prosecution, who argued the conversation corroborated Ventura's abuse claims and exhibited the control Combs wielded over those in his inner circle.
Combs texted Ventura a hotel room number and instructed her to call him.
Hours later, Cassie replied: "wtf really? I think it’ll always be black and white. You threw out all of my s---."
'You Beat My Head In'
Later in the conversation, Ventura wrote: "you best my head in" before sending another message correcting her typo, "beat**."
The Bad Boy Records founder fired back: "You're crazy. Lets stop talking you dead wrong, flipping on me for what."
Ventura replied: "Ain't flipping, I can come back so we can talk but you know I fight."
More messages were exchanged before Combs wrote: "So we're clear this time, we're taking a break? This is really how you want to leave this? You sure?"
'I'm Not Down With Abuse'
Ventura responded and said she did not deserve to be "beat down" and treated poorly by the music producer.
She wrote: "No I just don't want to be beat down for being defiant or ever. You treat me and make me feel like I don't matter."
Combs told her: "You started all of this," to which Ventura replied, "I guess I’m not down with abuse. It doesn’t make sense to me."
As the exchange continued, Ventura wrote: "you hit me in my head two good times. That didn’t make me feel good. I know I’m not crazy."
In an astonishing move, Combs told Ventura she had "disrespected" him "so much" in the year since the violent hotel altercation.
He wrote: "I'm hurt. … You have disrespected so much in last 12 months.
"Wow you think you talking to on (sic) of your little f---boys. They can have you with that s--- I'm not taking no more."
Combs later asked Ventura if she got phone numbers for female escorts.
'You Treat Me Like a Hooker'
The pair then discussed their different priorities, and Ventura appeared to reference Combs' notorious "freak offs."
On March 18, 2017, Ventura told Combs: "You're at a point in your life where you want to party and have good time," before noting, "I have to focus or I’ll never become anything."
She continued: "I had so much fun in Miami then I realized I opened the door to that being my sole purpose in seeing you.
"I knew if I said no to it in New York it would've been a problem. You treat me like a hooker to be honest.
"You always want to call one, and you have one. This hooker has been here for 10 years."
'I Love Our FOs'
Combs simply responded, "wow."
Ventura wrote back: "Please don't play victim. If you can go to our last messages. That's all you wanted and that's why I was upset.
"I love our FOs when we both want it."