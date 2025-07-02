Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Remain Rotting Behind Bars After Judge DENIES Bail — As Rapper Seen as a 'Danger' To Society
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs has been denied bail and will remain behind bars until his sentencing hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His bail hearing came hours after a Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict on Wednesday, July 2, which found the disgraced music mogul guilty on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering.
Combs has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.
Bail Hearing
Judge Arun Subramanian heard arguments from prosecutors and Combs' defense team hours after the jury returned its mixed verdict.
Prosecutors argued the Bad Boy Records founder posed a threat to witnesses who testified against him over the past eight weeks.
Combs’ defense team requested he be released on a $1million secured bond, subject to his surrender of his passport and limited transportation to New York, New Jersey, California, and Florida as he awaits his sentencing.
In his ruling, Subramanian said Combs' circumstances did not warrant the exceptions outlined in the Bail Reform Act.
Under the Bail Reform Act, a defendant must prove they are not a flight risk or pose a danger to the community upon their release.
He additionally noted he did not grant Combs bail before trial and did not see a reason to grant him bail after the mixed verdict.
The prosecution submitted two letters, including one from ex-girlfriend and witness Cassie Ventura's attorney Doug Wigdor, arguing Combs did not meet those exceptions.
Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Plea
Wigdor's letter underscored a portion of the Bail Reform Act, saying detention is "mandatory" after convictions on the Mann Act charges. The Mann Act is a federal law prohibiting the interstate or foreign transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution.
The attorney echoed prosecutors and his client, "believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community."
‘A Serious and Immediate Threat’
Prosecutors also submitted a letter from Combs' former stylist Deonte Nash, who urged the judge to keep the rapper in custody and alleged he’s “a serious and immediate threat to victims, witnesses and the broader community."
Nash's letter stated: “Many of us have firsthand knowledge of the fear he instills in those around him.
“I can say without hesitation that he is a serious and immediate threat to victims, witnesses, and the broader community.
"His pattern of violence, particularly while engaged in the trafficking of individuals for prostitution, combined with unchecked substance abuse, makes it clear that he is not ready to re-enter society safely or responsibly."
Sentencing Hearing
Combs will now remain in custody at the MDC until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for this fall.
Judge Subramanian ordered the parties to return to court on October 3 for sentencing; however, the date could be moved up if Combs' team chooses to expedite the process.
With two felony convictions for transportation to engage in prostitution, Combs faces 10 years behind bars for each count.
His defense team is seeking a sentence of 21 to 27 months behind bars for the first-time offender, while the prosecution is seeking 51 to 63 months in prison.