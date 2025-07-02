Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found NOT GUILTY Of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering In Shock Verdict
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, Radaronline.com can report.
Jurors returned their verdict after three days, and more than 13 hours, of deliberations.
Combs was found guilty on the two lesser prostitution charges, which each carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison – but he will now not face life behind bars.
Moments after the verdict was announced, his lawyers asked for him to be released from prison pending sentencing. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued "In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released."
Agnifilo wants Combs to be released today and allowed to return to his Florida home. The judge indicated he would have to consider the request.
Jurors sent a note early Wednesday morning alerting the judge they had finally reached a complete verdict.
The trial was thrown into chaos late Tuesday night after jurors announced they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts against the rapper but seemed to be stuck on the main charge of racketeering.
After 12 hours of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution that Combs faces but had not been able to reach a verdict on racketeering conspiracy.
"We have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," the jurors said in a note about their progress at the time.
Graphic Testimony
Jurors reached their decision after seven weeks of graphic and explicit testimony from more than 30 witnesses.
The explosive revelations included salacious details from the rapper's now infamous "Freak Off" parties, consisting of hours and often days-long sex-filled orgies with both male and female escorts.
The parties were organized by Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who was the first to testify in the trial. She described in detail the rapper's violent nature and sexual demands.
Jurors were almost immediately shown one of the most controversial exhibits of the trial – a video of Combs hitting and dragging Ventura down a hotel hallway, outside of an elevator.
Mistrial Requests
The trial itself was marked by several twists and turns, including an early request for a mistrial from Combs' lawyers, who argued that Ventura and another friend, Bryana Bongolan, lied about Bongolan being "dangled" over a 17th-floor balcony by Combs in 2016.
Defense attorneys countered that Combs was on the East Coast at the time of the alleged incident – something the government should have known.
However, Judge Subramanian denied the mistrial motion, ruling that the defense was able to attack Bongolon's testimony during their vigorous cross-examination and did not object to her testimony at the time.
He did admit "the government screwed up," but that wasn’t grounds for a mistrial, noting Combs’ defense attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, "had a real Perry Mason moment" after she revealed the dramatic revelation to jurors.
Jury Problems
Week six of the trial began with the dismissal of Juror No. 6, after questions arose about some of the inconsistencies in his background triggered red flags.
During jury selection, the juror said he lives with his fiancée and baby daughter in the Bronx. But last week, he told the court he recently moved in with the woman and his child – who are actually living in New Jersey.
The correctional facility clerk clarified he stays in the Bronx with his aunt while he’s working, but Judge Arun Subramanian ruled the alleged inconsistencies raised questions about the juror's honesty and ability to follow instructions.
"The record raised serious concerns as to the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury," Subramanian said. "There's nothing the juror could say at this point to put the genie back in the bottle."