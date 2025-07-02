Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found NOT GUILTY Of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering In Shock Verdict

Combs was found guilty on the two lesser prostitution charges, which each carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison – but he will now not face life behind bars.

Moments after the verdict was announced, his lawyers asked for him to be released from prison pending sentencing. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued "In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released."

Agnifilo wants Combs to be released today and allowed to return to his Florida home. The judge indicated he would have to consider the request.

Jurors sent a note early Wednesday morning alerting the judge they had finally reached a complete verdict.

The trial was thrown into chaos late Tuesday night after jurors announced they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts against the rapper but seemed to be stuck on the main charge of racketeering.

After 12 hours of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution that Combs faces but had not been able to reach a verdict on racketeering conspiracy.

"We have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," the jurors said in a note about their progress at the time.