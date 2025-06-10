Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Motion for Mistrial Denied as Disgraced Rapper's Ex Admits She 'Still Loves' Him — Despite The Disturbing Abuse Allegations

With the mistrial drama out of the way, Combs' legal team began cross-examination of a woman testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," one of his ex-girlfriends.

A day after describing the alleged abuse she endured, she confessed she still "loves" the musician.

Under cross-examination, the Bad Boy Records founder's lawyer, Teny Geragos said: "You love him currently."

Jane responded, "Yes," and explained why she continued to take part in his sex-filled "freak offs": "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection, I fell in love with him, and I didn't understand the terms of the relationship."

She added that she would end her "freak off" sessions with male prostitutes by making love to Combs.

"That was truly the only reason why I endured these nights," she explained. "So that at the end I could just have the love and affection with my partner."