Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Latest: Motion for Mistrial Denied as Disgraced Rapper's Ex Admits She 'Still Loves' Him — Despite The Disturbing Abuse Allegations
The latest attempt by lawyers to dismiss the sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tuesday's testimony began with Combs' ex-girlfriend admitting she still loves the disgraced music mogul, who is helping pay for legal fees.
Before the trial resumed, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed the motion for the mistrial. Combs' lawyers called for a mistrial, arguing that the rapper's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another friend, Bryana Bongolan, lied about Bongolan being "dangled" over a 17th-floor balcony by Combs in 2016.
Defense attorneys countered that Combs was on the East Coast at the time of the alleged incident – something the government should have known.
However, Judge Subramanian ruled that the defense was able to attack Bongolon's testimony during their vigorous cross-examination and did not object to her testimony at the time.
He did admit "the government screwed up," but that wasn’t grounds for a mistrial, noting Combs’ defense attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, "had a real Perry Mason moment" after she revealed the dramatic revelation to jurors.
Still In Love
With the mistrial drama out of the way, Combs' legal team began cross-examination of a woman testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," one of his ex-girlfriends.
A day after describing the alleged abuse she endured, she confessed she still "loves" the musician.
Under cross-examination, the Bad Boy Records founder's lawyer, Teny Geragos said: "You love him currently."
Jane responded, "Yes," and explained why she continued to take part in his sex-filled "freak offs": "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection, I fell in love with him, and I didn't understand the terms of the relationship."
She added that she would end her "freak off" sessions with male prostitutes by making love to Combs.
"That was truly the only reason why I endured these nights," she explained. "So that at the end I could just have the love and affection with my partner."
Combs Is Still Paying Jane's Bills
Jane also confessed that not only is Combs still paying her $10,000 a month rent, as RadarOnline.com revealed yesterday, but he is also helping foot her legal bills.
The rapper even helped hire her the lawyer.
On Monday, jurors heard an audio message from Combs berating Jane after she tried to turn down one of his "freak offs."
Combs can be heard saying: "I'm about to really disappear on you, you feel me? You better get on your job, that's all it is all. Because you got me on my job."
Jane said she understood her "job" was to keep Combs happy, which included having sex with male escorts as he watched.
Jane Felt She Couldn't Leave
She sobbed as she detailed having sex with several different partners during parties that she said could go on for multiple "rounds" – the longest lasting nearly four straight days over New Year’s in 2022. Combs' ex said he would provide her with a steady stream of ecstasy, caffeine, water, and protein shakes to keep her awake.
When asked why she didn't just walk away or say no, Jane revealed she felt "obligated" to please Combs, as he was paying her pricey rent at the time.
She also revealed Combs continues to pay her rent, despite their breakup and his arrest last September.