Dr Phil Reveals the Huge Prosecution 'Blunder' That Could Lead to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case Being Chucked Out of Court

As the prosecution is expected to wrap up its arguments in the coming days, Dr. Phil, 74, says he predicts "the judge may be tempted to essentially throw the case out of court" due to the lack of evidence linking the rapper to the charges he's been tried for — racketeering (RICO), sex trafficking, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution. Combs, 55, has denied all charges.

He adds: "He is not on trial for being disgusting or even offensive. The jurors will not be asked whether he is a pervert or even guilty of Intimate Partner Violence (IVP)."

Explaining his prediction in more detail, Dr. Phil told the Daily Mail: "I suspect the defense team will make a motion for a 'directed verdict,' also known as a judgment as a matter of law, after which a judge may conclude that the evidence presented at trial is not legally sufficient to support the charges.