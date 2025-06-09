Dr Phil Reveals the Huge Prosecution 'Blunder' That Could Lead to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case Being Chucked Out of Court
Dr. Phil McGraw has warned Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial could be thrown out of court due to a prosecution blunder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV lawyer, who has been a longtime consultant for trial attorneys, has questioned whether the jury has been presented with enough evidence to find a "legal basis to convict."
Lack Of Evidence
As the prosecution is expected to wrap up its arguments in the coming days, Dr. Phil, 74, says he predicts "the judge may be tempted to essentially throw the case out of court" due to the lack of evidence linking the rapper to the charges he's been tried for — racketeering (RICO), sex trafficking, and the transportation of individuals for prostitution. Combs, 55, has denied all charges.
He adds: "He is not on trial for being disgusting or even offensive. The jurors will not be asked whether he is a pervert or even guilty of Intimate Partner Violence (IVP)."
Explaining his prediction in more detail, Dr. Phil told the Daily Mail: "I suspect the defense team will make a motion for a 'directed verdict,' also known as a judgment as a matter of law, after which a judge may conclude that the evidence presented at trial is not legally sufficient to support the charges.
Combs Not On Trial For 'Disgusting' Behavior
"And if so determined, the judge can effectively take the decision out of the jury's hands and end the proceedings.
"Now, this is an extremely rare move for a judge to make, especially in a criminal case, and judges are typically reluctant to take cases away from juries, as well they should be. But, at the moment, the judge could be swayed by an argument for such a decision, although unlikely.
"Indeed, the prosecution may have overcharged this case—by sipping on what I call 'sweet poison.'
"They may have thought their evidence against Combs was so emotionally powerful, so sensational, that a jury would be so offended that they'd convict Combs regardless of whether the facts precisely line up with the charges.
"Well, they may have been wrong."
'Betting Big' On Ventura
Dr. Phil states the prosecutors have "leaned on" accounts including baby oil, guns and shocking sexual acts, plus the text messages about "freak-offs," and stories of alleged psychological domination.
He adds: "None of that is illegal in and of itself. All of it is revolting."
Dr. Phil says the prosecution has "bet big" on the rapper's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 38, as their key witness, but although he believes the singer was "victimized, psychologically controlled, and emotionally shattered" by Combs, he believes her "professions of love for him, the periods when she left Combs and then returned to him, and her text messages— gave the defense just enough room to plant doubt in the minds of jurors."
OJ Trial Parallels
Dr. Phil drew comparisons with O.J. Simpson’s murder trial, saying: "The prosecution spent days telling the jury what a bad husband he was. But he was on trial for murder, not for being a bad husband. The jury had to base their decision on the evidence presented in the courtroom—not the court of public opinion."
He added: "Now, I believe O.J. Simpson was 100 percent guilty of murdering his wife and Ron Goldman. But the jurors weren't allowed to see much of the evidence that the public saw, and, based on that limited information, they didn't feel that they had a legal basis to convict.
"I prepare you for the possibility that this type of outcome could happen again.
"I believe Sean Combs is 100 percent guilty of orchestrating long-term abuse, of controlling and damaging people using his money, power, and influence. But, to my mind, that's not what this trial, to date, has yet proven."