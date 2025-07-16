EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Using' Jon Voight to 'Fight Angelina Jolie' and 'Win Back His Kids'
Desperate dad Brad Pitt is teaming up with former father-in-law Jon Voight in a bid to heal rifts with his kids – and win them back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The F1 star, who had a close relationship with the Midnight Cowboy legend, 86, while also going through a stormy divorce and split from Angelina Jolie, 49, is now "grasping at straws at this point, and he's asking Jon to step in to make peace – or at least give their fractured situation a little stability," an insider said.
As readers know, the vindictive actress still hates her ex's guts, and sources say the couple's six children have recently settled their allegiance with their mother.
Reaching Out For Help
"Brad's asking other family members and L.A. friends to help, too, but he's starting with Jon and hoping he has the impact," the insider said.
"But once he reached out to Jon, they put their heads together to figure out how to fix things – and Jon's very willing to jump in and help any way he can."
Pitt's kids have shunned their dad after siding with their Maleficent star mom following their parents' split in 2016. Though he still has legal visitation, "what use is that if none of the kids want to see him," asked the insider, noting that sons Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and Maddox, 22, "just hate his guts."
'Totally Cut Off'
The source continued: "Poor Jon sees nothing of the extended family now either, and now that he's edging into his 80s, time's running out."
"He's been totally cut off by her because of his political beliefs," the insider added.
"Jon's a proud opposite politically – he's a proud supporter of (Donald) Trump and Brad's always leaned liberal for Hollywood. But this is strictly father to father, man to man. He loves those kids deeply. He has photos of them in his wallet."
"He's willing to reach out to Angie for Brad, but really isn't expecting his hopes up," the source explained.. "And at the end of the day, it's up to the kids if they want to reconcile with their dad and reestablish that trust and warmth again."
"If Angie's heart were not so vengeful, and she encouraged the children to see Brad and Jon, the effects would be powerful," noted the insider. "But at this point, it’s worth a shot."