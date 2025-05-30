EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Finally Speaks Out in Wake of Brad Pitt Divorce Settlement After His Bombshell Interview on Split — Including the Petrifying Moment She Hit Rock Bottom
With her long divorce battle from Brad Pitt finally over, Angelina Jolie is ready to tell all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meanwhile, her ex has already beaten her to the punch, giving his own tell-all interview as their bitter war of words continues.
The former A-list couple finally signed their divorce papers after an eight-year fight. Now free from the constraints of the ongoing litigation, the Eternals star is set to spill the tea.
"It’s done and dusted," one source told Radar, explaining that the two can fully go their separate ways next year when their twins turn 18.
"There was so much Angelina wanted to say while she was going through it but couldn't. Now there’s really nothing stopping her, and she wants to tell her side of the story."
But first, she'll tell their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
The insider explained: "She’s talking to them more about what happened between her and Brad — the good, the bad and the ugly. They deserve to know the truth and she wants it to come from her."
Failed Marriage
After first meeting and falling in love on the set of their movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, the mega-stars tied the knot in 2014.
However, they parted ways just two years later, after Jolie accused Pitt of drunkenly attacking her and their children on a flight from France to Los Angeles.
She claimed at the time, Pitt "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" – allegations he has steadfastly denied. After several investigations, the Fight Club star was never charged of a crime by authorities, and Jolie declined to press charges.
But Pitt's relationships with his children have struggled, with the older children refusing to acknowledge their father and even dropping his last name from theirs.
Pitt's Response
Pitt is currently on a major press tour to promote his new movie, F1, and has used some of his early interviews to take swipes at his ex.
In a new interview with GQ magazine, Pitt tried to dismiss any tough questions about his very public divorce from one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
After he was asked if he felt "relief" after he and Jolie reached a settlement in their divorce, Pitt dismissively replied: "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing."
He added: "Just something coming to fruition. Legally."
Whining Over Wine
There is, however, one battle still brewing. Jolie and Pitt are still at war over their former family home and winery in France, Château Miraval.
Pitt maintains the Maleficent star didn’t have the right to sell her half to a Russian billionaire rather than allowing him to buy her out for $54.5 million in 2021. She disputes that.
At a legal crossroads, their battle is likely headed to trial. But after that, Jolie is out of here.
A source told us: "Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can't wait to put it all behind her. Not least so she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted.
"She will set up home in Europe or Cambodia."