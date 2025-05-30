The former A-list couple finally signed their divorce papers after an eight-year fight. Now free from the constraints of the ongoing litigation, the Eternals star is set to spill the tea.

"It’s done and dusted," one source told Radar, explaining that the two can fully go their separate ways next year when their twins turn 18.

"There was so much Angelina wanted to say while she was going through it but couldn't. Now there’s really nothing stopping her, and she wants to tell her side of the story."

But first, she'll tell their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

The insider explained: "She’s talking to them more about what happened between her and Brad — the good, the bad and the ugly. They deserve to know the truth and she wants it to come from her."