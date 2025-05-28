Brad Pitt Takes Savage Swipe At Brutal 8-Year Divorce Battle With Angelina Jolie — As Exes Continue Their Epic Sour Grapes Battle Over Winery
Brad Pitt has broken his silence for the first time after his divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie finally came to an end.
RadarOnline.com can reveal while the split has been finalized, the former Hollywood couple are still fighting over their winery.
Brad Speaks Out
In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt discussed his upcoming racing movie, F1, in a feature – and seemed to have dismissed the tough questions about his very public divorce from one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
After he was asked if he felt "relief" after he and Jolie, 49, reached a settlement in their divorce on Dec. 30, 2024, Pitt replied: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing."
He added: "Just something coming to fruition. Legally."
Jolie had initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 after a private plane incident.
The actress claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.
Following the shocking allegations, Pitt was not charged by authorities after investigations, and Jolie declined to press charges.
The Focus on Brad's Love Life
Pitt and Jolie met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and then their romance quickly became one of the hottest topics in Hollywood – because he was married to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, at the time.
In the new interview, the actor did point out how his love life is always a hot topic in the news.
He said: "It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way."
The actor is currently dating his 32-year-old girlfriend, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, and the two live together at his Los Angeles home.
The new couple finally made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 British Grand Prix, which led the actor to be accused of attempting to drum up publicity for F1 .
He replied: "No, dude, it’s not that calculated. If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."
Pitt was asked if making F1 was "a refuge from all the attention," to which he replied: "Um, I don't see it that way."
He said of his fame: "It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.
"So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don't know. I don't know.
"Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit."
Brad's Relationship With His Kids
Besides his romantic relationships, Pitt's bond with six children has also been making headlines for months.
After the divorce in 2016, Pitt's relationships with his children struggled, especially now because some of them aren’t legally obligated to spend time with him.
According to sources, the older children refuse to acknowledge their father and even dropped "Pitt" from their names.
Following the alleged plane incident, Pitt has accused his ex-wife of parental alienation.