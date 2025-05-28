Brad Pitt Takes Savage Swipe At Brutal 8-Year Divorce Battle With Angelina Jolie — As Exes Continue Their Epic Sour Grapes Battle Over Winery

In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt discussed his upcoming racing movie, F1, in a feature – and seemed to have dismissed the tough questions about his very public divorce from one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

After he was asked if he felt "relief" after he and Jolie, 49, reached a settlement in their divorce on Dec. 30, 2024, Pitt replied: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing."

He added: "Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Jolie had initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 after a private plane incident.

The actress claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.

Following the shocking allegations, Pitt was not charged by authorities after investigations, and Jolie declined to press charges.