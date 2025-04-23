EXCLUSIVE: Third Time's a Charm — 'Bowled Over' Brad Pitt 'Ready to Marry' Ines de Ramon For Third Shot at Happiness

An insider said: "Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he'll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work."

The lovestruck Oscar winner has apparently lavished Ines with gifts and even flown her to the set halfway around the world just to make sure she knows how he feels about her.

"Brad knows how tough his divorce has been for Ines to deal with and appreciates that she continued to stand by his side, no matter how bitter the battle became or how long it dragged on," said the insider.

Brad, previously married to Friends beauty Jennifer Aniston, will be testing the waters with a woman whom Brad proposed to, Ramon, before heading overseas for a movie shoot, insiders said is not in showbiz this time around.

"He loves being with someone who's outside the industry and doesn't feel the need to compete with him," noted the insider. "I'm sure that's a big relief for him."