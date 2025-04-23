Your tip
Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Third Time's a Charm — 'Bowled Over' Brad Pitt 'Ready to Marry' Ines de Ramon For Third Shot at Happiness

Photo of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt ready to marry Ines de Ramon, aiming for a third shot at happiness with new love.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is hoping the third time's the charm, as sources said he has finally put his brutal divorce from his second wife, Angelina Jolie behind him and popped the question to Ines de Ramon.

The Fight Club star, 61, proposed to the dazzling 32-year-old jewelry designer before heading off to New Zealand for six weeks to shoot a new movie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

brad pitt ready marry ines de ramon third shot happiness

Angelina Jolie's circle is buzzing after word of Brad Pitt's surprise proposal to Ines de Ramon.

An insider said: "Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he'll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work."

The lovestruck Oscar winner has apparently lavished Ines with gifts and even flown her to the set halfway around the world just to make sure she knows how he feels about her.

"Brad knows how tough his divorce has been for Ines to deal with and appreciates that she continued to stand by his side, no matter how bitter the battle became or how long it dragged on," said the insider.

Brad, previously married to Friends beauty Jennifer Aniston, will be testing the waters with a woman whom Brad proposed to, Ramon, before heading overseas for a movie shoot, insiders said is not in showbiz this time around.

"He loves being with someone who's outside the industry and doesn't feel the need to compete with him," noted the insider. "I'm sure that's a big relief for him."

brad pitt ready marry ines de ramon third shot happiness
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's name resurfaces as Pitt embraces love again outside of Hollywood.

Pitt and De Ramon are expected to formally legalize their commitment in late summer or early fall with a church wedding that will likely include family, friends and some fellow A-list stars.

"Brad's no kid, but he wants to give her the church wedding she deserves without turning it into a reality show circus," said the insider.

Despite all the good vibes and Brad's rep denying they're engaged – another wedding for the twice-divorced dad of six comes with baggage.

"Brad and Angie still have friends in common, and word got back to her, making her blood boil," confided the insider. "She may be done with Brad, but it still bugs her to see him find happiness."

brad pitt ready marry ines de ramon third shot happiness
Source: MEGA

Maddox, Pax, and Zahara may sit out Brad's third wedding amid ongoing family tensions.

As RadarOnline.com reported, although the exes finally settled their divorce in 2024 – eight years after they split – they're still waging war over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

He also has strained relationships with most of his kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – and it remains to be seen how many of them will show up at the wedding.

"Brad wants them all there," said our source. "But that's not likely to happen."

