'Friday Night Lights' Actor Zach Gilford Files For Divorce From Wife Kiele Sanchez After 12 Years of Marriage

Gilford and Sanchez first met in 2010 on the set of The Matadors. In 2014, the two went on to star together on several projects, including Kingdom and The Purge: Anarchy.

Sanchez was also a co-writer on Gilford's episode of the 2023 Netflix horror series The Fall of the House of Usher.

During a recent interview, the L.A.'s Finest actor said: "We've worked together several times and in very different situations. But there's a theme on set when you are coworkers. But also a married couple. It's kind of trying to walk that tightrope.

"There's times where I want to (support her). Like, if she's having a discussion [with a director or a writer], I want to be like, 'Yeah, Kiele is right!' But that's not my place. Kiele can talk for herself – she's a very strong woman."