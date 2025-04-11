Hamrick, 37, confirmed in an interview with French publication Paris Match that she and the 81-year-old music legend are indeed engaged – and have been for "two or three years."

However, she also confessed they are not looking for cakes and bands quite yet.

"Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not," she added. "We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."

The pair met in 2014 while Jagger was on tour in Japan. Hamrick was there as well, having been traveling with the American Ballet Theatre.

The lovers, who have a nearly 44-year age difference, welcomed a son named Deveraux in 2016. He was the rocker's eighth child.

As for the secret to their relationship, Hamrick said: "We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."