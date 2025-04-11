Sir Mick Jagger Gets Quietly Engaged to Younger Lover Melanie Hamrick — But Is in No Rush to Walk Down the Aisle
Mick Jagger and longtime partner Melanie Hamrick are engaged, RadarOnline.com can confirm, but don't expect the Rolling Stone to roll down the aisle anytime soon.
The former ballerina revealed the couple don't plan on exchanging vows for now, or maybe ever.
Hamrick, 37, confirmed in an interview with French publication Paris Match that she and the 81-year-old music legend are indeed engaged – and have been for "two or three years."
However, she also confessed they are not looking for cakes and bands quite yet.
"Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not," she added. "We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."
The pair met in 2014 while Jagger was on tour in Japan. Hamrick was there as well, having been traveling with the American Ballet Theatre.
The lovers, who have a nearly 44-year age difference, welcomed a son named Deveraux in 2016. He was the rocker's eighth child.
As for the secret to their relationship, Hamrick said: "We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."
The two first sparked rumors of an engagement in 2022, when the dancer posted a photo flaunting a massive ring on her left hand. Fans quickly commented on the noticeably large rock, prompting speculation that the couple would be exchanging nuptials in the future.
A source close to Jagger said: "Mick's totally changed. He's always had a serious girlfriend, but when he's been on the road touring, there have always been other girls, lots of them."
The source added back then that "this time it's different" for the Satisfaction singer.
"Melanie, Dev and the nanny are on tour with him, so it's all about early nights and hanging with his family. And he's happier than I've ever seen him."
A year later, she was seen wearing a diamond ring – though the First Position author played coy at the time.
"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she told People. "But are we, like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."
These days, Jagger's promise is to the animals on his family farm.
The former womanizer, who was also notorious for his drug-fueled parties, now gets his kicks from looking after pets and embracing the quiet life – by becoming a sheep farmer!
His partner Melanie said: "We rescued the sheep. I had mentioned it would be nice to have some.
"I told someone in the area, and they told me about a farmer who had a mother and three baby sheep that he didn't want. I said: 'We're taking them!'"
Hamrick, also revealed the couple has four cats, four chickens, two rabbits and four dogs at their 16th century castle, La Fourchette, on the Loire River.
Despite Jagger's iconic status, Hamrick admits she wasn't star-struck by the veteran singer. She explained: "Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, 'Who are you?'
"Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That's who you study and look up to. You're so in your world."
Hamrick retired from the American Ballet Theatre in 2019.
In a previous interview, Hamrick shed light on how they make their relationship work: "One of the biggest things we have in common is the discipline and dedication – his passion for his art and his craft and mine for mine.
"You're folded into this world, you adjust, you get used to it and it's wonderful," Hamrick added. "I enjoy this schedule. I don't want to be tied down. Hopefully one day in the future we'll end up based here [in London], but until then I'm going to just keep going."