EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Was Pregnant With JFK's Baby' — Fresh FBI Files Reveal Secrets of 'Baby That Led to Her Murder'
Late Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe was believed to be harboring a dark secret that would have rocked US politics before her death.
Sources claimed the actress was pregnant with John F. Kennedy's baby during his 1960 presidential campaign and recently declassified FBI files suggested rogue government operatives plotted her demise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Recently discovered photos taken of Monroe in July 1960 – while she was in New York City for hair and makeup tests for her final movie, The Misfits – appeared to show the Some Like It Hot star with a rounded midsection.
While Monroe was known for her curves, sources claimed she had a visible baby bump.
An insider said: "You can clearly see the rounded, protruding belly as Marilyn was just starting to show."
Monroe's secret was said to threaten the rising political star's career – and chances of moving into the White House.
The shocking claim comes as 80,000 documents related to JFK's 1963 assassination investigation were released.
An insider said: "Marilyn got pregnant halfway through the movie Let's Make Love, in which she costarred with French actor Yves Montand.
"At the time, she was married to playwright Arthur Miller, but she was cheating on him with JFK."
The source continued: "Milled believed the baby was fathered by Parisian playboy Montand – and Marilyn didn't dissuade him of the notion. But she knew it was really JFK's baby."
Monroe first became smitten with JFK when their paths crossed at a star-studded Beverly Hills event in 1954.
Despite the Seven Year Itch star's marriage to Yankees' Joe DiMaggio – and the Massachusetts senator's to Jackie Kennedy – sources claimed Monroe dreamed of being the future president's bride.
They explained: "She cheated on Joe and continued to see Kennedy even after marrying Miller. They had several romps in the late spring of 1960."
Following her New York City photoshoot, Monroe went back home to Los Angeles, just in time for JFK to be announced as the nominee at the Democratic National Convention. insiders claimed this was when the actress told JFK about her pregnancy.
JFK allegedly broke Monroe's heart when he told her she couldn't go throw with the pregnancy in order to preserve his image amid his presidential campaign.
A few days later, Monroe flew to Nevada to film The Misfits – and was hospitalized for 10 days.
While her hospitalization was said to be for "exhaustion," an insider claimed: "The truth is that Marilyn had an abortion."
The insider further alleged JFK continued to sleep with Monroe, who believed there was still a chance he would divorce his wife, Jackie.
In 1962, Monroe famously serenaded JFK for his birthday, which set Jackie off – and she demanded he end his affair with the actress.
Our spy added: "But Jackie never knew anything about Marilyn being pregnant – or a hush-hush abortion. If she'd heard about a love child, she would have sent Kennedy packing in a heartbeat."
After being kept at arms-length by JFK's younger brother, Robert F. Kennedy, he also fell under Monroe's spell.
Sources said Monroe was ready to come forward about her secret pregnancy and trysts with the Kennedy men before her death in August 1962, which was ruled "probable suicide."
The FBI was said to keep tabs on Monroe – and a government memo quoted writer Norman Mailer stating "right-wing" CIA agents in the FBI and CIA had a "huge motivation" to murder the actress in an attempt to smear the Kennedys.