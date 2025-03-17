Despite the fact they are obvious fabrications, these stories continue to captivate the public imagination.

We delve into some of the most persistent and outrageous claims about the Hollywood legend to clarify the rumors and expose the truths behind the myths.

Did Monroe really have six toes?

In an extraordinary revelation, the late photographer Joseph Jasgur claimed in his 1991 memoir, that Monroe had an extra toe.

The sensational story captured global attention, as Jasgur published a photograph purportedly showcasing her anomaly. According to the narrative, Monroe hastily had the extra toe removed and never publicly addressed the matter.

Despite the media frenzy surrounding the revelation, a closer examination of photographs from Monroe's early modeling days reveals a different story.

Additional images, taken prior to the infamous Jasgur photograph, confirm Monroe had the standard five toes on each foot.

Experts suggest that the supposed sixth toe might simply be a trick of the light or a bump in the sand alongside her foot in the photograph.