EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Marilyn Monroe 'Deformity' Riddle Finally Revealed — As We Unravel Fact From Fiction Surrounding Icon Ahead of Her 52nd Death Anniversary
Marilyn Monroe's life – filled with glamour and tragedy – has sparked countless myths and legends that have become part of the starlet’s enduring folklore.
One of the most-enduring is the belief that the movie icon had six toes on one foot – and here, ahead of the 52nd anniversary of her death aged just 36, RadarOnline.com sorts the fact from the showbiz fiction when it comes to the big screen icon.
Despite the fact they are obvious fabrications, these stories continue to captivate the public imagination.
We delve into some of the most persistent and outrageous claims about the Hollywood legend to clarify the rumors and expose the truths behind the myths.
Did Monroe really have six toes?
In an extraordinary revelation, the late photographer Joseph Jasgur claimed in his 1991 memoir, that Monroe had an extra toe.
The sensational story captured global attention, as Jasgur published a photograph purportedly showcasing her anomaly. According to the narrative, Monroe hastily had the extra toe removed and never publicly addressed the matter.
Despite the media frenzy surrounding the revelation, a closer examination of photographs from Monroe's early modeling days reveals a different story.
Additional images, taken prior to the infamous Jasgur photograph, confirm Monroe had the standard five toes on each foot.
Experts suggest that the supposed sixth toe might simply be a trick of the light or a bump in the sand alongside her foot in the photograph.
Was she a plaything for the Kennedy brothers?
Another enduring rumor suggests Monroe had a sleazy love triangle entanglement with President John F. Kennedy – before being "passed to" his brother Bobby Kennedy.
This gossip, which gained traction in the 1980s and continues to circulate, lacks substantial evidence.
While it's true Monroe and JFK were often linked – including an intimate encounter at a gathering hosted by Bing Crosby and her memorable rendition of Happy Birthday" to the president in 1962 – the details of a deeper relationship remain elusive.
Additionally, her meeting with Bobby Kennedy at a dinner party appeared more benign, revolving around her curiosity for current affairs rather than any romantic liaison.
But a thorough investigation into the schedules and engagements of both Monroe and the Kennedy brothers raises doubts about the possibility of an in-depth affair.
Did she have part-Mexican blood?
One of the latest claims circulating on social media, particularly TikTok, is Monroe was half Mexican and concealed her Latin roots to appease the executives at Twentieth Century Fox.
This rumor stems from the fact that Monroe’s mother, Gladys, was born in Mexico. However, this narrative is misleading. Gladys’ family was in Mexico temporarily, having quickly returned to California after her birth.
A desire for Jewish burial?
Another prevalent myth asserts that she wanted to be buried in a Jewish cemetery due to her conversion to Judaism after marrying playwright Arthur Miller.
While it is true that she converted to Judaism during her marriage, she had divorced Miller prior to her untimely death in 1962 and made no formal arrangements for a Jewish burial.
Instead, she was interred at Westwood Memorial Park, alongside her foster family.
Her marriage to Robert Slatzer
Rumors have long circulated Monroe was secretly married to small-time actor Robert Slatzer in 1952.
Slatzer claimed they eloped but had to annul the marriage under pressure from Twentieth Century Fox. However, this tale gained traction only after Monroe's passing.
Photographic evidence shows Monroe was in Los Angeles on the supposed wedding day.
Pioneer of female production companies…
Another debated myth is whether Monroe was the first woman to establish her own film production company.
While she was not the very first, icons such as Mary Pickford had already paved the way, her announcement of a production company in 1955 marked a significant moment for women in Hollywood.
Championing Ella Fitzgerald…
One touching yet flawed story tied to Monroe involves jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, who, according to legend, struggled to find a venue due to racial discrimination.
The story goes she intervened by promising to attend Fitzgerald's performance at the Mocambo club, leading to a historic engagement.
While her support for Fitzgerald is well-documented, it is important to note that the Mocambo had already featured numerous Black artists, and the owner was known for hiring diverse talent.