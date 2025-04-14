Russell Crowe's 'Secret London Wedding' Revealed After Star Gathered Family and Friends in Brit Capital With Fiancée Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe has sparked secret wedding rumors after being spotted out at a seemingly celebratory dinner with close family and friends in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Gladiator star was joined by fiancée Britney Theriot, his youngest son Tennyson and ex-NFL star Sam Burgess and wife Lucy. The star-studded group was seen dining at Mayfair's ritzy Sheesh restaurant last week.
While some sources suggested the group could have been hosting an early birthday celebration for Crowe, who turned 61 on April 7, others claimed said they would not be shocked to learn the actor and Theriot finally got hitched.
A source said: "No-one would be surprised if he and Britney decided to tie the knot in London.
"They have a big circle of friends there, and it would be the ultimate gift for Russell."
The insider added: "Put it this way – Russell's night out certainly looked like there was more to it than just a birthday being celebrated at that dinner table.
"Think about it – a birthday meal is the perfect cover for a low-key wedding."
Crowe and Theriot began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the 2013 film Broken City.
Three years after they became romantically linked, Theriot was photographed rocking a huge diamond ring, sparking rumors the actor had popped the question.
Meanwhile, Crowe's career has been jam-packed with filming as he's currently working on a new film, Bear Country in Australia, in addition to at least four other movies and TV shows, meaning there's been little to no time for the couple to plan an epic wedding bash.
As RadarOnline.com reported, wedding planning was said to be "put on ice" amid his busy schedule.
An insider said: "Russell's schedule has been crazy this year, and next year is looking even worse. He's having a midlife career revival, and not even Britney would expect him to turn these opportunities down, but it's not leaving any room for a wedding or even talk of wedding plans."
Crowe's plans are already "moving along at zero miles an hour."
The first source further claimed Theriot had to "gently" talk Crowe out of having their wedding at his property, Wild Guy Station, in Italy.
While Theriot was said to not be sold on an Italian wedding, the insider claimed she began to view London as the perfect nuptial spot with an Italian honeymoon to follow.
Adding to suspicions Crowe had a secret wedding was that he had "no professional reason" to be in the UK at the time he was seen out with family and friends, according to the insider.
They said: "He loves the UK and has filmed some of his biggest movies there.
"It's a special place for him – and an ideal location for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends."