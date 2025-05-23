Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Locked in 'Last Ditch Fight' to Build Bond With Estranged Twins Before They Turn 18 and Flee Angelina Jolie's Nest for Good

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is hoping to rebuild his relationships with the twins before they turn 18.

May 23 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt has set a goal to build a bond with his estranged twins before they turn 18.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor is hoping to turn over a new leaf with his twins, Vivienne and Knox, while he still has legal visitation rights.

Repairing The Damage

angelina jolie brad pitt f pax
Source: MEGA

Pitt, 61, is hoping to build trust and repair any damage done over the years.

According to sources, Pitt, 61, is hoping to build trust and repair any damage done over the years following his separation and divorce from their mom, Angelina Jolie, 49.

Pitt and Jolie's other children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19 – are legal adults and not required to spend time with their father, unless they decide to do so.

An insider said: "But Brad has one more year where Vivienne and Knox are mandated to spend time with him.

"It's a pivotal moment. He knows time is running out, and this may be his last real chance to rebuild a connection before they graduate and head off to college and their own lives, so he’s going to go all out to get as much one-on-one time with them as he can.

"He's aiming to be in L.A. way more so he can focus on them."

The twins turn 17 on July 12, so Brad will have at least one more year to mend the relationship.

angelina jolie kids departure leave us brad pitt trauma
Source: MEGA

After the divorce that shocked Hollywood in 2016, Pitt's relationships with his other children struggled.

After the divorce that shocked Hollywood in 2016, Pitt's relationships with his other children struggled, especially now because they aren’t legally obligated to spend time with him.

According to sources, the other children refuse to acknowledge their father and even dropped "Pitt" from their names.

Following an alleged private jet altercation that involved their then-15-year-old son, Maddox, the actor has accused his ex-wife of parental alienation.

Brad's Visits

angelina jolie pleading truce brad pitt winery fight fears stress cause cancer pp
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie's divorce wasn't settled until late 2024.

His visits with the kids are so precious to him, “he can’t imagine that the kids don’t feel something,” the mole says.

The insider said: "You just have to see Brad with them to see how much he cares — he lights up when he looks at them.

"It’s been hard to arrange a lot of visits this past year because he’s been traveling so much for work, but he’s saying this coming year will be different.

"He won't give up and will never write them off."

'Alienated Dad'

brad pitt and jennifer aniston spark reunion rumors with a rom com
Source: MEGA

Pitt's children dropped his last name.

Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie is looking more like her mother, and it's got Pitt fuming and convinced his ex is actively trying to erase all traces of him from their children's lives.

Shiloh, 18, used to dress just like her 61-year-old dad, but now she's resembling her 49-year-old mom's Tomb Raider character, Lara Croft.

The source said: "Shiloh purged an item Brad gave her as a child as well, which (he felt was) really cruel and unbearable. It's clear Shiloh's drunk the Kool-Aid from her mom and tried to blot out any resemblance to her father in appearance."

Seeing his 18-year-old daughter just "twists the knife" more for Pitt.

The source said: "It's more proof of the trance Angelina has Shiloh and all their kids under, and he feels helpless to stop it. He can't help believing she's styling the children in her image," shared the source.

"Brad has said for years that Angelina's been trash-talking him and pitting the kids against him. It seems she's alienated the whole brood from him – but now he feels it's reached crisis level."

