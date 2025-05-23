EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Locked in 'Last Ditch Fight' to Build Bond With Estranged Twins Before They Turn 18 and Flee Angelina Jolie's Nest for Good

According to sources, Pitt, 61, is hoping to build trust and repair any damage done over the years following his separation and divorce from their mom, Angelina Jolie, 49.

Pitt and Jolie's other children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19 – are legal adults and not required to spend time with their father, unless they decide to do so.

An insider said: "But Brad has one more year where Vivienne and Knox are mandated to spend time with him.

"It's a pivotal moment. He knows time is running out, and this may be his last real chance to rebuild a connection before they graduate and head off to college and their own lives, so he’s going to go all out to get as much one-on-one time with them as he can.

"He's aiming to be in L.A. way more so he can focus on them."

The twins turn 17 on July 12, so Brad will have at least one more year to mend the relationship.