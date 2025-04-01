Your tip
Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Haunted' By Fact Daughter Shiloh Is Spitting Image of Her Ex Brad – 'It's Given Him the Last Laugh!'

Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is said to feel 'haunted' by her girl's resemblance to ex Brad Pitt.

April 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Vengeful Angelina Jolie has seemingly turned all the children she shares with Brad Pitt against their dad, but the actor is having the last laugh as new pictures reveal their 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, is a total dad look-alike, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Brad's like any other proud papa and happy he's got a chip off the old block, especially since he's estranged from most of his kids," our source said.

Source: MEGA

Pitt is said to be loving the fact Shiloh is his lookalike.

They added: "But Angie can't help thinking of Brad when she stares into Shiloh's face."

Wolfs star Pitt is also said to be getting a kick out of the fact his Mini Me daughter's mere presence gets Jolie's goat, according to our insider.

Source: MEGA

Shiloh’s striking resemblance to Brad is said to be winding up her mum Jolie.

Shiloh, the former couple's oldest biological daughter, also rocks Brad's bohemian style, not her Maleficent star mom's high-fashion looks.

Our source added: "It frustrates and angers Angelina that now that Shiloh is an adult, she's modeling her look after her dad's – especially when Angie is such a style icon."

