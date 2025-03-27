Johnny Mathis' Brutal Dying Days: Stage Icon, 89, Announces He's Retiring Due to 'Age and Memory Issues'
Legendary singer and songwriter Johnny Mathis has announced his retirement from touring, RadarOnline.com has learned, with his final live performance scheduled for May.
The 89-year-old shared the news on social media, with his team saying his age and memory issues "have accelerated."
Mathis' team shared a statement revealing: "While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled."
The songwriter has four concerts remaining on his 2025 "Voice of Romance" tour before he officially retires, including in Pennsylvania, Indiana, California and New Jersey
The Misty singer's final performance will now be May 18 in Englewood, N.J.
The statement went on to say: "As many of you may already be aware, Johnny Mathis is approaching his 90th birthday this year. So, it’s with sincere regret that due to Mr. Mathis’ age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring and live concerts.
"Johnny Mathis and his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis fans worldwide for your continued love and support of his music!", the statement added, before concluding with a reference to one of his biggest hits. "It's truly been 'Wonderful, Wonderful.'"
Reaction from fans was bittersweet, with many admitting they'll miss him, while still honoring his legacy.
One person commented: "My grandmother loved your music. We would watch your concerts on VHS. To retire at 90 is truly admirable. Thank you for all of the years you have shared your songs with everyone. Best wishes to you."
Another echoed: "Talent like Johnny Mathis comes far and few between. Seeing him perform on stage is a treat you never forget."
As a third expressed: "Truly a class man with a golden voice. Thank you for the endless joy you’ve blessed us with!"
While one person shared: "Thank you for always giving 100% to your performances. You are a special and gifted man and your voice will always bring back special memories. Welcome to retirement."
Mathis' representative Robert Scott said in a statement that while the singer's memory issues don't impact his day-to-day life too much, his demanding travel schedule has "taken a toll on his body."
Scott noted: "His voice is still wonderful, and it's a shame that he won't be able to share that with his audiences after May 18.
"He knows deep down that it's time to call it a day. He's performed 69 consecutive years now without ever missing a beat."
However, there is a glimmer of hope Mathis' career is not completely over yet.
A message on his Facebook page clarifies "Johnny is just retiring from touring and concerts, so the good news is there is potentially new music in the works.
"Check back for news on this."
Born John Royce Mathis in September 1935, the lifelong fan of song released his self-titled debut album in July 1956. He went on to release over 70 more albums throughout his seven-decade career.
His most recent album, Christmas Time is Here, was released in October 2023.
In addition to earning five Grammy nominations throughout his career, he was awarded The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.
Three of the singer's songs — Chances Are, It’s Not for Me to Say and Misty — have also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.