Johnny Mathis' Brutal Dying Days: Stage Icon, 89, Announces He's Retiring Due to 'Age and Memory Issues'

Mathis' team shared a statement revealing: "While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled."

The songwriter has four concerts remaining on his 2025 "Voice of Romance" tour before he officially retires, including in Pennsylvania, Indiana, California and New Jersey

The Misty singer's final performance will now be May 18 in Englewood, N.J.

The statement went on to say: "As many of you may already be aware, Johnny Mathis is approaching his 90th birthday this year. So, it’s with sincere regret that due to Mr. Mathis’ age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring and live concerts.

"Johnny Mathis and his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis fans worldwide for your continued love and support of his music!", the statement added, before concluding with a reference to one of his biggest hits. "It's truly been 'Wonderful, Wonderful.'"