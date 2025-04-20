EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Angelina Jolie's Empty Nest Syndrome – How Single Actress is 'Lost and Adrift' As Kids Leave Home To Start New Lives

Agonized Angelina Jolie's grown-up kids are striking out on their own – and the mopey mom of six is nearing a nervous breakdown as she faces an impending empty nest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie, 49, recently revealed that she gave her New York City apartment to one of her three sons without naming names and now the ritzy residence is a crash pad for the rest of her brood whenever they're in the Big Apple.

But the Maleficent movie witch recently said: "The other day, I said I was going to pop by, and he was like, 'Can you just give me a day to clean?'"