EXCLUSIVE: Lonely Angelina Jolie's Empty Nest Syndrome – How Single Actress is 'Lost and Adrift' As Kids Leave Home To Start New Lives
Agonized Angelina Jolie's grown-up kids are striking out on their own – and the mopey mom of six is nearing a nervous breakdown as she faces an impending empty nest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jolie, 49, recently revealed that she gave her New York City apartment to one of her three sons without naming names and now the ritzy residence is a crash pad for the rest of her brood whenever they're in the Big Apple.
But the Maleficent movie witch recently said: "The other day, I said I was going to pop by, and he was like, 'Can you just give me a day to clean?'"
While Jolie appeared to make light of the remark, a source close to the scrawny star shared she was "devastated" by the brush-off.
"It really hurt that he didn't want to see her," an insider told us. "She tried to laugh it off, but it was a knife in the heart and one more reminder that she's no longer the center of her kids' universe."
Oscar-winning Girl, Interrupted actress Jolie shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-hubby Brad Pitt, who had once complained about being stuck in Los Angeles because of the pair's child custody arrangement.
"She would love to move them all to New York and get a place big enough for all of them, but she can't do that for at least another two years not until Knox and Vivienne turn 18," our insider said. "So she's feeling very isolated and really struggling to adjust."
Angie previously gushed that her children are the "closest people to me and my life – and they're my close friends."
According to the source, now that her fledglings are spreading their wings, the Tomb Raider star is in a downward spiral.
"The kids have grown up and become more independent and moved out – or are close to moving out – and Angelina isn't handling it well at all," our insider said. "They're spending an increasing amount of time away – and she's desperately lonely."
Maria movie soprano Jolie also hasn't had a long-lasting public romance since leaving Fight Club hunk Pitt in 2016 – and it took eight years before every detail of their bitter divorce was settled.
Our insider said: "Instead of creating a new life for herself, she focused solely on her kids.
"Now that they don't need her in the same way, she's totally lost."